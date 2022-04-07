Stroller: A copper penny for your thoughts - on what an Allice Stable is

TODAY’S WORD is poor do (in its meaning from old Appalachia). Example: During the lean times they had many boring suppers of nothing but poor do, maybe with a little fatback if they were lucky.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was leather britches. Those are green beans strung through the pods and hung to dry and store until ready to cook. Example: Strings of leather britches hung from the ceiling in the cabin on the historic site they toured.

Allice Stables

Who can tell us what an “Allice stable” is? We’ve been wondering, ever since we came upon that term in a 1922 edition of the Bulletin.

The term is within a list of backyard places citizens were urged to clean up, and from that list we can tell backyards back then had a whole lot more in them than they do these days. However, the use of commas back then was inconsistent; that list had some commas where you’d expect, but is missing some commas where there ought to be some, so it’s really not possible to tell if “Allice Stables” is one thing or if “Allice” and “Stables” are meant as two separate things.

That list is printed in today’s “Today in History” column, if you’re interested to see some of the yard features that were commonplace maybe to our grandparents and great-grandparents, such as hog pens, chicken yards and “Allice,” but not anymore.

Copper pennies

Betty Joe, do you remember sharing this recipe with the Bulletin in 2001?

Back then, Betty Joe Brown Fulcher was the circulation supervisor at the Martinsville Branch Library. In the two decades since, she has added a new last name — Turner — thanks to hubby Monroe. She also has been a prolific actress of the local stage, including panicking everyone with a false alarm when she said in 2017 that TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Mama Won’t Fly” would be her last show — but afterward, thank goodness, she kept coming back into more productions.

1 large bag of carrots, peeled and cut into rounds

1 cup undiluted tomato soup

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup sugar

¾ cup vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ cup oil

1 medium green pepper, chopped

2 medium onions chopped

Cook carrots in boiling water until tender.

Combine carrots, onions and green pepper in large bowl. Blend remaining ingredients and pour over carrot mixture.

Let stand overnight and drain most of the liquid before serving.

Betty Joe, why don’t you send in some of your more recent favorite recipes? Who else would like to share as well?

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first Technicolor feature film was “The Gulf Between” (1917), almost an hour long. It was made with a prism-split two-color system, with red captures behind the main footage, and green captures in front, making a dual tone colorful image.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the first Technicolor feature film.

