Stroller: A home-cooked meal, weight-loss groups and a scammer

TODAY’S WORD is kvetch. Example: She wanted to go to the luncheon but didn’t to be stuck listening to Kate’s kvetching all afternoon.

FRIDAY’S WORD was qualm. It means an uneasy feeling of doubt, worry, or fear, especially about one’s own conduct; a misgiving. Example: Edward felt qualms about letting his wife deal with that worrisome noise in the attic, but he would rather let her go up there than face for himself whatever creatures were roaming about in the cobwebs.

You can’t trick us

Like everyone else, the Stroller used to get emails from self-proclaimed Nigerian princes who wanted to give away their immense fortunes, but the act of claiming those fortunes would somehow involve paying them lots of money.

Nothing is constant but change, and that’s the case with scammers, who are wording their emails differently these days.

Into the Bulletin’s email the other day came an actually legitimate looking email from someone who said he is the procurement coordinator for a major store. He said the Bulletin has been identified as “a target supplier” for blueberries. While some Bulletin employees do grow blueberries in their backyards, it’s hardly enough to toss into the yogurt, let alone sell.

Nonetheless, it was the best and most official scam letter this newspaper has received. A reporter looked up the address of this man’s office, listed below the signature line, and found this on internet map programs: The Department of Corrections (prisons) in Washington state.

Looking that up was just for fun, but we stopped there. There was an official looking website listed, but we didn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole: Clicking on it probably would activate something bad happening to the computer.

Free community meals

In the two years of the pandemic, take-out has become the norm for area free community meals such as what the churches provide.

Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway has one coming up on Tuesday. Though the meal will be packed in a “to-go” container, it will be home-cooked. Pick-up starts at 6:30 p.m., at 6400 Greensboro Road.

Summer bods

On the one hand we talk about food, but on the other — about keeping weight under control. These warmer days serve as warning that the skimpier clothes of summer will be here before you know it.

The area’s Take Off Pound Sensibly groups are a great help with that. Check the Bulletin’s Calendar for their meetings.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Eadweard Muybridge used the zoogyroscope for the first time to show his moving pictures to audience in 1879 in San Francisco.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Another contributor toward the development of motion pictures was Etienne-Jules Marey in Paris, whose technique, chronophotography, was a foundation of motion picture cameras. The camera he made that could take how many pictures in a second?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.