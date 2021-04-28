STROLLER: A little trash talk and tasty morsels

TODAY’S WORD is brainiac. Example: The brainiac he was, Jalen fit right in with the STEM crowd during the robotics summer camp.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest. Example: Lydia tried befriending Cherise, but the latter's esoteric interests were difficult to make friendly conversation about.
Trash pickup
The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce each week is issuing a prize pack by raffle to people who participate in a county trash pick-up effort. A latest prize winner is Tuggles Gap Trash Birds, who ended up with "crazy bread" from Little Caesars, a gift card to El Rancho and other goodies from the Chamber, Keep Virginia Beautiful and Patrick County Tourism.
Meanwhile, volunteers will pick up winter storm debris from the Dehart Botanical Gardens in Stuart today. One crew will start at 10 a.m., and they have chain saws and some tools. Another trail leader will come after lunchtime. Trail leaders will be Bob Pohlad, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Aaron Conover.
Fish fry
Lunch is ready Saturday -- at the Horsepasture Rescue Squad. They're having a fish fry starting at 11 a.m. and going until the food runs out.
Dinner, which is fish, a choice of two side dishes (green beans, baked beans, coleslaw and potatoes), dessert (pie or cake) and a drink costs $8. If you'd prefer just a fish sandwich, that's $6.
You can place an order ahead by calling 276-957-1115 or seeing any squad member by Friday.
The rescue squad building is at 18287 A.L. Philpott Highway.
Today's chuckle
What month of the year is shortest? May (it only has three letters).
What kind of bow can't be tied? A rainbow.
What goes up when the rain goes down? Umbrellas.
What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Good News Bible, a popular and easy-to-understand translation of the Bible, was published fully in 1976 and appeared in New Testament form in 1966.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first complete English Catholic Bible translation made from the original languages?
