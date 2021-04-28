STROLLER: A little trash talk and tasty morsels

TODAY’S WORD is brainiac. Example: The brainiac he was, Jalen fit right in with the STEM crowd during the robotics summer camp.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was esoteric. It means intended for or likely to be understood by only a small number of people with a specialized knowledge or interest. Example: Lydia tried befriending Cherise, but the latter's esoteric interests were difficult to make friendly conversation about.

Trash pickup

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce each week is issuing a prize pack by raffle to people who participate in a county trash pick-up effort. A latest prize winner is Tuggles Gap Trash Birds, who ended up with "crazy bread" from Little Caesars, a gift card to El Rancho and other goodies from the Chamber, Keep Virginia Beautiful and Patrick County Tourism.

Meanwhile, volunteers will pick up winter storm debris from the Dehart Botanical Gardens in Stuart today. One crew will start at 10 a.m., and they have chain saws and some tools. Another trail leader will come after lunchtime. Trail leaders will be Bob Pohlad, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Aaron Conover.