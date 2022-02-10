 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: A new local podcast, cookies and a 50th reunion

Stroller 062321

TODAY’S WORD is feign. Example: When MeeMaw walked into the surprise party, she feigned surprise.

THURSDAY’S WORD don. It means to put on (an article of clothing). Example: She donned her hat and gloves and left with her nose in the air.

New podcast

Brian Harrington of Martinsville has just released a podcast he calls Faithful Justice. It features weekly homilies that discuss ways that faith can inspire people to work for justice in the world. This week's episode, for the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany, is based on Isaiah 6.

Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout cookie sales remain in season. Folks in Patrick County have a convenient way to get some this weekend: Drop by Troop 1302's booth at the Stuart Walmart, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday or noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Other troops -- let the Stroller know when and where you'll be selling, and we'll alert the shoppers.

Good obituaries

It's rare the Stroller looks beyond the local area for matters of interest, but here's something in Roanoke that catches our eye.

A funeral home is offering a free workshop, "Having the Last Word -- An Auto-Obituary Writing Workshop." It will be held from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Bliley's, 3801 Augusta Ave.

Its sign-up sheet gives some examples, hopefully of lines writing your own obituary would prevent, rather than suggestions they mean for people to use: "She left behind a lot of stuff"; "Waffle House lost a loyal customer"; "He was proceeded in death by his tonsils and adnoids." Register by sending an email to jmoss@blileys.com.

Perhaps an obituary-writing workshop would be a good idea for local funeral homes to host. A good obituary gives a feel of the person's personality and impact on others.

Several local people, in fact, have their own obituaries written and drop by the Bulletin office now and then to leave updated versions.

50th Reunion

Mavahi Class of 1971, note this date: The 50th reunion will be held April 30 at Chatmoss Country Club.

"Can you believe it has been 50 years?" writes Stan Wright of Childress Drive, Martinsville. "This is the time to get back together. Come join us!"

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A popular use of the magic lantern, such as at concerts, was the entertainment of phantasmagoria in the 17th and 18th centuries. The rudimentary projector would project frightening creatures onto surfaces, including onto smoke for otherworldly effects. This was often combined with music and sound effects. Many of the practitioners presented it all as if they were real spirits or monsters. The practice (or perhaps better said the results of the practice) gave inspiration to the writers of Gothic fiction.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The earliest known animated films were by Charles-Émile Reynaud of France, including "Un Bon Bock," from what year?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

