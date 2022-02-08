Stroller: Area has new storytimes on Facebook and at Spencer-Penn

TODAY’S WORD is emigrate. Example: A mere generation after her family emigrated from Europe to the United States, Myrna took a strong position against the country letting immigrants in.

MONDAY’S WORD was willowy. It means (of a person) tall, slim, and lithe. Example: Ethel was delighted when the willowy actress was chosen to play her in the movie.

Win a print

The name of anyone who gives a $20 or more donation to support Reynolds Homestead art programs will be entered into a drawing for a print of P. Buckley Moss’s painting, “The Catalpa at Reynolds Homestead” ($130 value), along with a $180 gift certificate to Talley’s Custom Frame shop in Mount Airy, N.C. The drawing is limited to 60 people. Better hurry: The drawing will be held Thursday.

People can also buy a print of one of the two artworks Moss created in celebration of the Reynolds Homestead’s 50th Anniversary; call 694-7181 ext. 23. The artist is donating a portion of all sales to benefit Reynolds Homestead art programs.

Storytime

Round up the young’uns, because Storytime is back at the Spencer-Penn Centre, Fridays at 11 a.m. Dreama Foley is reading to the youngsters: Feb. 11, “For the Love of a Book;” Feb. 18, “Walk Like a Penguin;” and Feb. 25, “Let It Snow” are the next books planned.

Online storytime

Patrick Henry Elementary School teacher Bridgette Burnette is starting a Read-along for children on her Facebook page. She will broadcast herself reading a story Wednesday evenings at 6 over Facebook Live.

“I want children to be eager to read like when I was a little kid,” she said. “I hope that your kids can join me.”

2-2-22 and tutus

Patrick Henry Elementary School had something cute going on last week. On Wednesday, which was Feb. 2 — in other words, 2/02/2022 AKA 2-2-22 — “tutus, ties and tennis shoes for 2-2-22.”

If you have fun with playful numbers, take note that it’ll happen again in a couple of weeks, on 2-22-22, AKA 02222022.

New library books

The following books have been received by the Blue Ridge Regional library and are being processed today to be ready to be checked out on Thursday:

“Steal – James Patterson and Howard Roughan

“The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers

“City of the Dead: an Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman

“Dark Horse: an Orphan X Novel” by Gregg Hurwitz

“Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1890 Thomas Edison’s assistant William Dickson invented the Kinetograph, an early version of the motion picture. On 1894 Edison created a machine that could display those moving pictures to an audience: the Kinetograph. He showed their films publicly in Kinetograph Parlors.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From the earlier 12 photographs a second, Auguste and Louis Lumière created a projector that could show 16 frames per second. What was that machine called?

