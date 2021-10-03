Stroller: Area's popular craft fairs have set dates

TODAY’S WORD is robicund. Example: The normally robicund Ralph went purplish-red when the preacher was talking about manly, robust men, then pointed straight at him — causing his wife to burst out into laughter.

SUNDAY’S WORD was unasinous. It means stupid (and “bombilate” means to buzz). Example: “After a glut of unasinous ideas put forth today, the room is suddenly bombilating with anticipation; can you feel that?” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

New at the library

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman sent in the list of library books she’s working to get on the shelves this week, ready for checkout by Thursday:

“2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox

“The Butler” by Danielle Steel

“Foul Play: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“Echoes of the Dead: a Special Tracking Unit Novel” by Spencer Kope

“Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger