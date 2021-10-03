Stroller: Area's popular craft fairs have set dates

TODAY’S WORD is robicund. Example: The normally robicund Ralph went purplish-red when the preacher was talking about manly, robust men, then pointed straight at him — causing his wife to burst out into laughter.
SUNDAY’S WORD was unasinous. It means stupid (and “bombilate” means to buzz). Example: “After a glut of unasinous ideas put forth today, the room is suddenly bombilating with anticipation; can you feel that?” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
New at the library
Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman sent in the list of library books she’s working to get on the shelves this week, ready for checkout by Thursday:
“2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox
“The Butler” by Danielle Steel
“Foul Play: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods
“Echoes of the Dead: a Special Tracking Unit Novel” by Spencer Kope
“Last Girl Ghosted” by Lisa Unger
If you love books but don’t have enough time to sit down for reading, you can carry books along with you and listen — on your smartphone, anywhere you go, using the apps Libby and Hoopla. All you have to do is download those apps, then sign in using your library card number and password. If you need help getting started, see any library staff.
Holiday crafts
Hear ye, hear ye, all crafters – especially for Christmas! Two major holiday craft shows two weekends in a row are accepting vendors … and waiting for shoppers looking for Christmas gifts.
Reynolds Homestead will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in person on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Engagement Center in Critz.
Vendors of handcrafted items, original art, baked goods and more can register at https://bit.ly/ReynoldsCraftFair or with papers available at the Creative Arts Center (Chamber of Commerce) in Stuart and the Reynolds Homestead.
Booth space is $25, and vendors with handcrafted items, original artwork, baked good, etc., are encouraged to be part of this festive event. For more information, call Terri Leviner at 694-7181 x 22.
Over in Henry County, the famous Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show will be held the next weekend, Nov. 20-21. Anyone interested to attend as a vendor should download the registration form from www.bassettband.org.
Library Book Sale
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will hold two book sales in the basement of the Martinsville Branch Library: from 1-5 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Though they call it a “book sale,” it has so much more: music, videos, DVDs and all kinds of other things.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pigment carotene gives leaves an orange color, and xanthoplylls cause them to be yellow. Anthocyanin gives a red color.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Two types of chlorophyll pigments make leaves green. What are they, and why two?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
