Stroller: Better double-check your watch when it's Bassett Time

“All the different plants had their own 3:30, called Bassett Time, so everybody wouldn’t hit the roads at the same time,” he said. Each furniture company plant would stagger the start and stop times of their shifts by 10 minutes to reduce traffic on the roads.

Coming up his route, the first plant was Bassett Superior, then Bassett Table behind it on the river. To the right was Bassett Warehouse (“Where they do the Benchmark stuff now, one of the only plants still going”). Then, heading uptown, Bassett Furniture Company (where they did repairs) was across the river from railroad tracks and the fire department. Then you went up to Bassett Fiberboard, and Bassett Chair beside it, then J.D. Bassett on the river. Beyond the Bassett plants were L.O.F. Plastics, and then Virginia Mirror, with its two plants.

“Three-thirty would come about five different times in Bassett in the 1970s,” he said. “I think everybody was on Bassett Time. Everybody knew which way to go not to run into anybody else.

Of course, he added, everybody remembers things differently, so people may call in with how they recall it—which just adds to the fun of the conversation.