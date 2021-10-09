Stroller: Better double-check your watch when it's Bassett Time

TODAY‘S WORD is moors. Example: “Out on the wily, windy moors / We’d roll and fall in green.” (Source: Kate Bush, “Wuthering Heights”)
FRIDAY’S WORD was pine. It means to yearn intensely and persistently, especially for something unattainable. Example: “I pine a lot—I find the lot—Falls through without you” (Source: “Wuthering Heights”)
Get out quick!
Randy Hundley of the Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department shares these tips on how to be prepared to make a quick getaway in case of fire or other emergency:
Install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The use of a low frequency alarm can awaken a person with mild to severe hearing loss from sleep.
Keep your mobility device, glasses and phone (and bathrobe, if you sleep in the buff!) near your bed so you can leave quickly in case of emergency.
Keep your way out, such as the hall, lit with lights and free of clutter to make sure everyone can get out safely.
Factory time
Do you remember “Bassett Time?” Danny Turner, who used to drive a UPS route through Bassett, does.
“All the different plants had their own 3:30, called Bassett Time, so everybody wouldn’t hit the roads at the same time,” he said. Each furniture company plant would stagger the start and stop times of their shifts by 10 minutes to reduce traffic on the roads.
Coming up his route, the first plant was Bassett Superior, then Bassett Table behind it on the river. To the right was Bassett Warehouse (“Where they do the Benchmark stuff now, one of the only plants still going”). Then, heading uptown, Bassett Furniture Company (where they did repairs) was across the river from railroad tracks and the fire department. Then you went up to Bassett Fiberboard, and Bassett Chair beside it, then J.D. Bassett on the river. Beyond the Bassett plants were L.O.F. Plastics, and then Virginia Mirror, with its two plants.
“Three-thirty would come about five different times in Bassett in the 1970s,” he said. “I think everybody was on Bassett Time. Everybody knew which way to go not to run into anybody else.
Of course, he added, everybody remembers things differently, so people may call in with how they recall it—which just adds to the fun of the conversation.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, one chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and needs to be replaced, and continuous chirping means the alarm is near the end of its life and must be replaced. Smoke alarms warn of smoke or fire with three beeps, and carbon monoxide alarms warn of the presence of that poisonous gas with four beeps. In either case, get out immediately and call 9-1-1.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many volunteer fire departments serve Henry County?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.