Stroller: Bingo! Get lucky Saturday at Bargain Fair - and at games

TODAY’S WORD is granny woman, as used in old Appalachia. Example: All of MeeMaw’s children were brought into the world by a granny woman.

THURSDAY’S WORD was bald, in the way it was used in old Appalachia. It means a treeless area on a mountain. Example: Jim and Sally built their cabin up on the bald in 1882.

Bingo

As the kids are just beginning to daydream of getting out of school for the summer, the adults are already making plans to send them back.

The Back2School program provides thousands of area students with new shoes and backpacks full of school supplies at the start of each school year. Karen Roberts Conner is hosting a Bingo fundraiser for Back2School from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Fairyway Baptist Church in Bassett. It will feature 20 regular rounds of Bingo and one grand prize coverall game at $20 for adult and $10 for kids 12 and younger, along with raffles and refreshments. Prizes include Scentsy, Cocoa Trails and Thirty-One.

Preschool

On the other hand, some little tykes are getting ready to go to school for the very first time. Fall probably seems a lot ways away to them but yet frighteningly close to their parents and grandparents who are watching them growing up and passing milestones.

Henry County Public Schools has a preschool program at each elementary school. For information, contact Denise Fultz at 634-4716 or visit www.henry.k12.va.us/domain/1907.

Martinsville City Public Schools is enrolling children who will be age 3 or 4 by Sept. 30 into Clearview Early Learning Center on 800 Ainsley St. Applications are available in the main office and on the school system’s website, www.martinsville.k12.va.us. For more information, call 403-5800.

Bargain Fair

Charity League’s spring Bargain Fair, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the League’s warehouse on Franklin Street, has an impressive collection of furniture for sale, including upholstered living room pieces and a formal dining room table. It’s all set off nicely in front of a wall of framed art. Either the League members or perhaps their husbands apparently have been quite busy affixing art hangers into the cinderblock wall to turn it into quite the gallery.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “A Fool and His Money” in 1912 was the first known film to feature an all-Black cast. It was made by Alice Guy-Blaché, who often used film as satire or commentary. This film is a funny look about how a man acts when he comes upon an unexpected fortune. It’s also a delight to see the fine clothes and fancy furnishings of days gone by.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the first movie to feature a cast of thousands of extras and elaborate sets and costuming, plus last for two hours, and have other aspects of epic movies that audiences today are used to.

