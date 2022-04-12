Stroller: Bird flu concerns and a benefit with loads of options

TODAY’S WORD is slick-faced, from old Appalachia. Example: He was long and lean, slick-faced with short but thick hair, and walked with a swagger.

MONDAY’S WORD was slaunchwise, from old Appalachia. It means crooked; sideways; slanting diagonally. Example: Walk about 400 feet until you get to that slaunchwise tree, then turn left and keep going until you get to the creek.

Bird flu

The highly contagious bird flu is sweeping the U.S., affecting chicken and turkey farms and zoos everywhere.

Janet Ashby of Barrows Mill Road said it is a concern to her, because their birds are free range. “It would be difficult for us to put them up since we don’t have a barn and their coups are covered with wire. Wild birds can still get in. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed,” she said.

The bird flu reminded Dillard Norman of Martinsville about a problem in the 1950s, when his family had 100 turkeys. “Chickens started getting some liver disease and dying like crazy. It has been so long I don’t remember what it was called. The extension agent, Dick Coffer, told my Dad that you couldn’t have chickens and turkey close together” because turkeys carry the disease but don’t get it.

Benefit sale

A benefit for Robert Reynolds will be held at the Stuart Rotary “Big” Building on Saturday, April 30, the same time as the Patrick County Master Gardeners’ plant sale, which also will be held at the Rotary building.

“There are several opportunities to help with Robert’s ongoing medial bills, which started with his liver disease diagnosis ten years ago,” an announcement sent by his friends said. “He’s been unable to work for the past two years.”

A yard sale of Reynolds’ personal items (including some Plantiques treasures) will begin at 8 a.m.. and then a silent auction with lots of donated items will run from 2-7 p.m.. Spaghetti plates including homemade sauce, tossed salad, bread, homemade desserts and soft drinks or water will be sold (eat in or take out) for $10 from 3-7 p.m., and Bingo will starts at 6 p.m. with lots of door prizes. Card sets of four for the 20 games, 2 coveralls cards and 2 door prize tickets will be sold for $25, and all additional sets will be $15.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In “The Wizard of Oz,” the original actor of the Tin Man was Buddy Ebsen — but he developed a severe allergic reaction to the aluminum dust from his costume, bad enough to land him in the hospital. Jacky Haley was put in his place as the Tin Man, and the MGM studio replaced the aluminum dust with aluminum paste as the makeup, hoping it wouldn’t cause another allergic reaction — but he got a bad eye infection which put him out of commission for several days.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the Hooverette dress of the 1930s?

