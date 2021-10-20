Stroller: Black bears, white ducks and the hunt for Quack-Quack

TODAY’S WORD is nonplus. Example: Bertrand was nonplussed when reporters rushed at him asking what he thought of the verdict.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was parry. It means to ward off (a weapon or attack) with a countermove. Example: Megan parried her mother’s questions about what she was really doing after school by distracting her with tales of funny things that happened at band practice.
Quack-Quack As the Stroller and Junior were hauling the trash the other day, a black bear crossed the road in front of their vehicle. It was a sight to behold: bigger than a person, and all furry and black — and to imagine that such a thing lives in our woods usually in secret.
In fact, there is a bear sleeping-place right in the Stroller’s hayfield near the house. Jesse Jones, who cuts the hay, alerted that there was one and described the tell-tale signs, which include an area of beaten-down grass, where the bear sleeps, and bear scat around.
The Strolling pair made it to the Henry County Convenience Center right before it closed, then turned around to go home. But what’s this?
It was a white duck, meandering along the side of the road, near to where the bear had crossed just a few minutes before. At dusk, chickens go home to roost, and if it’s the same for ducks, this one must be lost.
There’s a crazy story behind catching the duck, and it involves the remains of a veggie burger still in the car, the cargo net used a few weeks ago to keep camping gear from falling onto the dogs and the most important factor: waiting until it got dark, in cases ducks’ behavior is like chickens’.
Since then word has been out about the duck, who is being well taken care of. If you are missing a white duck you’re fond of (it’s hard to imagine this duck in a stew pot), call or email the Stroller to be reunited.
Meanwhile, Juanita “Granny” Wilson, who lives on the other side of 58, says her white duck disappeared a little more than a week ago (call the Stroller if you’ve seen it). She came over to see if this duck was her Quack-Quack.
It was hard to tell, she said, because “a duck is a duck” and they all look alike. She’ll give it a few days, and if no one claims the duck, she’ll bring this potential Quack-Quack back to her pond.
However, the duck stayed near Granny Wilson, looking at her with interest, whereas the duck still seems afraid of the Stroller and Junior, so that might be a sign.
Meanwhile, Granny Wilson says she wonders if duck go back home like dogs do. She used to have a German Shepherd who, after the Wilsons moved 9 miles away, would go back to the old Wilson farm every few days.
WEDNESDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: The longest haunted house in the world is the Haunted Cave in Lewisburg, Ohio, measuring 3,564 feet long and located 80 feet underground.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the original name of candy corn?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.