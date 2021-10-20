Stroller: Black bears, white ducks and the hunt for Quack-Quack

There’s a crazy story behind catching the duck, and it involves the remains of a veggie burger still in the car, the cargo net used a few weeks ago to keep camping gear from falling onto the dogs and the most important factor: waiting until it got dark, in cases ducks’ behavior is like chickens’.

Since then word has been out about the duck, who is being well taken care of. If you are missing a white duck you’re fond of (it’s hard to imagine this duck in a stew pot), call or email the Stroller to be reunited.

Meanwhile, Juanita “Granny” Wilson, who lives on the other side of 58, says her white duck disappeared a little more than a week ago (call the Stroller if you’ve seen it). She came over to see if this duck was her Quack-Quack.

It was hard to tell, she said, because “a duck is a duck” and they all look alike. She’ll give it a few days, and if no one claims the duck, she’ll bring this potential Quack-Quack back to her pond.

However, the duck stayed near Granny Wilson, looking at her with interest, whereas the duck still seems afraid of the Stroller and Junior, so that might be a sign.