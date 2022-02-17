Stroller: Books and prizes are no laughing matter (or are they?)

TODAY’S WORD is voracious. Example: Jamal is a voracious reader.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was prepossessing. It means tending to create a favorable impression; attractive. Example: Everyone in the club was pleased with their new member, who was so accomplished and prepossessing that she would be a grand representative of the group.

Keepsakes

Celebrate Black History Month with a keepsake set from the Blue Ridge Regional Library. Through Feb. 28, the library is giving away “Celebrate Black History” 2022 wall calendars and “The Power of a Dream” laminated tote bags, while supplies last, at the rate of one set per patron.

Book award

“Justified by Her Children: Deeds of Courage Confronting a Tradition of Racism” by Roy G. Pollina, a former rector of Christ Episcopal Church, is an account of how the families of that church — prominent members of Martinsville society — dealt with integration, both for and against.

That book has received an Illumination Book Award: “Shining a Light on Exemplary Christian Books,” the award’s seal notes.

Those who wish to congratulate Pollina may do so in person, as he will be in town on May 15 for the MHC Historical Society.

New books

Since we’re chatting about books today, we might as well mention the new books that are being put on the shelves of the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library this week:

“Diablo Mesa” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

“The Deepest of Secrets: a Rockton Novel” by Kelley Armstrong

Today’s chuckle:

Why do writers always feel cold? Because they are surrounded by drafts.

What is the difference between a cat and a comma? A cat has claws at the end of its paws, and a comma is the pause at the end of a clause.

Is there a word that contains all the vowels, including “y”? Unquestionably!

The past, present and future walked into a bar ... It was tense.

Bad spelling makes me [sic].

Leave poetry to the prose.

I like big books and I cannot lie.

Sorry, I can’t make it to the party — my weekend is fully booked.

You know you’re a big reader when your bookmarks are smaller books.

Talk wordy to me, baby.

Which building in Martinsville has the most stories? The Martinsville Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hunkpapa Lakota leader Sitting Bull (1831-1890), whose military accomplishments included defeating Custer’s 7th Calvary in Battle of the Little Bighorn, spent a few years performing in a traveling show. It was then he met Annie Oakley, whom he symbolically adopted as a daughter and gave her nickname “Little Sure Shot.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody (1846-1917) ran a Wild West circus-like traveling show starting in 1872, including two tours in Europe. The beginning of the end of the show happened in a train wreck in what year?

