Stroller: Celebrate Earth day with crafts - or flags and a fish fry

TODAY’S WORD is aphasia. Example: Bruce Willis is retiring from acting because of his recent diagnosis of aphasia, his family has announced.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was milieu. It means a person’s social environment. Example: After the Jacksons moved to Martinsville they found it the perfect milieu to enjoy their retirement years, from the welcoming folks in the engaging social scene to the rich variety of fulfilling volunteer opportunities.

Flags

The Bassett High School Junior ROTC, in conjunction with the American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78, will conduct a formal American Flag Retirement Ceremony, the proper disposal of unserviceable American flags, at 2 p.m. today at the former Bassett High School. This is this area’s first such ceremony in three years, and a number of veterans are expected to attend.

Fish fry

Speaking of Homer Dillard Post #78 — they are famous for their fish fries, and they have another one slated for this weekend.

The fish fry will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Fieldale. It’s mostly take-out, with limited dining in available. Fish sandwiches will cost $6, and homemade desserts and sodas will cost $1. To have your orders ready to pick up, just call 673-7663 ahead of time.

Earth Day

Friday is Earth Day, an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was started in 1970.

Each branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library is giving away to each patron who requests one a free Earth Day gift bag, while supplies last. Each gift bag includes a packet of seeds for plants that are beneficial to pollinators.

Piedmont Arts also is celebrating Earth Day, with a Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will feature crafts with the Teen Arts Council, face painting, games, booths, snacks (plus a food truck on site, so you can buy lunch if desired) and recycled puppets. Plus, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, Dan River Basin Association and Martinsville Bee City Committee will have information booths and more crafts. The Barefoot Puppet Theatre will perform, and the Blue Ridge Regional Library will give storytime.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the category of odd jobs that aren’t around anymore is the dipper. In Victorian times, many resorts would employ a dipper, whose job it was to help a beach-goer in and out of the sea. The dipper would be a strong person of the same sex, and often worked where bathing machines were used — individual little huts that were wheeled into the water to give each woman privacy to not be seen in her swimming outfit. That outfit, made of wool and often weighted so the skirt wouldn’t balloon up in water, impeded swimming, so a dipper would dunk the person in and out of water.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Exotic dancer Micheline Bernardini was hired in 1946 to model what?

