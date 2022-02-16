 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: Checking out local dogs who are internet famous

Stroller 062321

TODAY’S WORD is prepossessing. Example: Everyone in the club was pleased with their new member, who was so accomplished and prepossessing that she would be a grand representative of the group.

TUESDAY’S WORD was deference. It means humble submission and respect. Example: The German Shepherd crouched down in deference to the aggressive Chihuahua at the front door.

Celebrity dogs

A couple of local dogs are becoming famous on the internet.

Gordon Barrett of Martinsville features Ace the beagle in a variety of films. In a Bahama Sno Shack (of Collinsville) commercial, Ace is the larger-than-life “Dogzilla” who comes up to the shack for a sno cone. That commercial on YouTube now has more than 1 million views. Their YouTube channel is “Ace the Beagle and the G Man!”.

Meanwhile, Critz native MaCray Huff and his miniature Schnauzer Jacques-Pierre are making a real splash with a Valentine TikTok video — which has more than 164,000 views in just three days. That video shows Huff creating a hearts-and-messages fancy backdrop for Pierre, then primping the fancy dog (in a red sweater) for a photo shoot ending with the photo shoot. You can see all their videos on the “djmacray” TikTok channel.

What other videos or posts from local folks have gone viral? Share with the Stroller.

GMA

DeShanta Hairston, the owner of Books & Crannies in uptown Martinsville and a graduate of the MHC StartUp entrepreneurship program, was featured recently on Good Morning America.

Gardening chores

It’ll be warming back up to the 60s toward the end of the week, making it a good time to get the jump on spring gardening chores. You can cut back last year’s leaves from liriope (monkey grass) and hellebores to make room for the fresh growth that’s going to start coming up soon.

It’s also a good time to prune some shrubs and vines, such as rhododendron and clematis, before spring growth begins. Now that we will start to be less dependent on winter-blooming or fruiting shrubs, such as jasmine, heathers and mahonia.

If you had pansies in the fall, cut off their faded flowers. That will help the flowers redirect some excitement for spring.

Today’s chuckle

Two buddies from back in Spencer would always cry, “aye!” and toot their horns when their boats passed each other on Smith Mountain Lake.

A friend on one of the boats asked the man’s wife, “What do they do that for?”

She replied, “You’ve never heard of an aye for an aye and a toot for a toot?”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sharpshooter Annie Oakley (1860-1926) starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, starting in 1885. She made more money than anyone in the show other than Buffalo Bill.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which famous Native American leader, who for a time performed with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, gave Annie Oakley the nickname “Watanya Cicilla” — “Little Sure Shot”?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

