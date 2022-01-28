Stroller: Childhood summers working tobacco were special

TODAY’S WORD is lenient. Example: Daddy was always lenient in the way we did our chores, but Mama kept us on our toes.

THURSDAY’S WORD was camaraderie. It means a feeling of friendship among the people in a group. Example: Sandy loved her Sunday school class because of the great camaraderie among everyone in it.

Mr. Hazelwood’s farm

Mary Blankenship of Martinsville’s first job was pulling hornworms off tobacco plants, along with another girl. They’d put those destructive creatures in a bucket of soapy water.

“The boys had other ideas,” she said. When the adult weren’t looking, they would squeeze the worms until they burst. “The girls would just run and scream bloody murder.”

Blankenship grew up next door to Eldean and Norman Edwards, the parents of Taylor and Nelson Edwards. The boys’ grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. John Hazelwood, and the Edwards family would take her on weekends to their farm in Stuart.

“The farm was absolutely wonderful,” Blankenship said. She loved gathering the eggs at 5:30 in the mornings to have them ready for breakfast. She started working in the tobacco fields when she was 11, first doing “little piddling things” which also included running errands for the adults, handing leaves to the stringer to string and pinching off the new growth that came from the bottom of plants: “Sucker them jokers!” she can still remember Mr. Hazelwood saying.

As she got taller, her job grew to hanging the bunches from the high beams, which she could reach.

The Hazelwoods kept the watermelons that were ready to eat in the spring, where they’d be refreshingly cool. No need to cut one open: Someone would tap it and get a crack and pull it open.

She said she’d never heard of the “tobacco flu” mentioned in Thursday’s Stroller: “I never knew anyone get sick, just sunburned.” However, the tobacco was itchy, so she’d always take a shower at the end of the day.

Mr. Hazelwood paid well, she said. “I always had money to buy fall clothes for school” at the end of the summer, which was important to a teenage girl.

Share your memories of working tobacco with the Stroller (as well as any interesting stories from around the area): 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 or stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Actress Seena Owens popularized false eyelashes after her performance in the 1916 moving picture “Intolerance.” It is said that director D.W. Griffith, while watching the filming, thought something was missing — and that something was that her eyes didn’t stand out enough.

He had the wigmaker create false eyelashes for her which were pieces of gauze woven through with human hairs. Wearing them caused the actress’s eyes to swell up a bit, but it also kicked off a new fashion.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did plastic take over from hair as being the material from which false eyelashes were made?

