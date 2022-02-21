Stroller: Classes ranging from GED to HTML and building websites

TODAY’S WORD is fathom. Example: I cannot begin to fathom why you are being so resistant to this new project when you’ve been complaining for years that you are tired of doing the same old thing!

SUNDAY’S WORD was indissoluble. It means unable to be destroyed; lasting. Example: Despite having had to fire a bad preacher in 2015, and the fellowship hall damaged by fire the next year, and then the deacons getting in a wreck in the church van in 2020, the congregation knew their indissoluble church would make it through, because it had survived all sorts of disasters in its 175-year history.

GED

The Henry County Adult Learning Center offers free classes and materials to help earn the GED (General Equivalency Diploma), as well as help with learning digital skills, strengthening job skills, preparing for college, improving earning potential and improving English skills. For information, call 647-8932.

Learn HTML

Henry County Public Schools has an interesting class for the public: Web Design/Multimedia, involving learning HTML code and Microsoft PowerPoint, and how to create a website, taught by Marsha Roark. This class will run from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays, tonight through May 10, in Computer Lab 44 at Magna Vista High School. The surprisingly low cost of this class? Just $10! To register, call the high school at 956-3147.

Next year

Henry County Public Schools has released its calendar for the 2022-23 school year. It has a lot of dates noted, but the main ones are: School starts Aug. 10 and lets out with 3-hour early release on May 24, 2023; winter break lets out with 3-hour early release on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (Christmas falls on a Sunday), and classes resume Monday, Jan. 9, 2022; and spring break is “April 3-7.

More letters to God

The Stroller has been listing out letters children have written to God. Here are a few more:

“Why is Sunday school on Sunday? I thought Sunday was a day of rest.”

“I think the stapler is one of your greatest inventions.”

“I would like to live 900 years like the guy in the Bible.”

“In school they taught us that Thomas Edison made light. But in church they said you did. I think he stoled your idea.”

“I bet it is hard for You to love everybody in the whole wide world. There are only 26 kids in my class and I can never do it.”

Wordle

Ariel Vaughn says this about the popular online word game Wordle: “I like that it’s the same puzzle for everyone, so there’s this unspoken rule not to spoil it. And since it’s only once a day, while you do want to continue playing it, you can’t and that keeps the interest going. You don’t get as burned out as with other games, at least that’s my experience.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Library of Congress YouTube channel has 6,019 videos and 235,000 subscribers and 54,400,000 views.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the Librarian of Congress?

