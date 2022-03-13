 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: Days when you could go from one job to the next, and folks felt big when they bought shoes at McCollum-Ferrell

TODAY’S WORD is candor. Example: Though Janice was disappointed in the bad results of her assistant’s project, she appreciated her candor in explaining what went wrong instead of hiding behind excuses.

FRIDAY’S WORD was indolent. It means disinclined to work or exertion; lazy. Example: Dressed in comfy clothes and lazily scrolling through her phone as she stretched out on the sofa, Jana watched indolently out the window as her brothers did all the yardwork.

Jokes

(Answers below)

1. How many gold coins can a leprechaun put in an empty pot?

2. What do you call a 10-foot leprechaun who carries a large club?

A Mother’s Limerick

There once was a busy mother of three

Who tried to be the best housewife she could be

So ad the laundry kept pilin’

She kept right on smilin’

And said, “It’s not like they can fire me!”

— By The Divine Secrets of a Domestic Diva.com

A visitor

Georgie Powell of Rocky Mount came into the Bulletin office laughing, saying since she couldn’t find the new location (19 E. Church St., the old Grand Piano) she thought she’d have to do something crazy to catch a policeman’s attention just to ask him to help her.

Powell lives in Snow Creek, where she grew up. She graduated from Franklin County Training school in 1959, then worked as a beautician with her sister, Lottie Swain, who’s still fixing hair.

“Back then women didn’t drive that much,” she said. Her mother, the late Bishop Elsie Witcher, didn’t drive, but she “was in big time ministry.”

In fact, Witcher had founded Vienna Pentecostal Church in Rocky Mount, New Design on Highway 619, Mt. Calvary in Bassett and one in Bedford. Powell’s father was Sam Witcher. When Powell was about 15, “my daddy signed for me to get a permit,” and from then on she drove around her mother and her siblings as needed.

“Martinsville was blessed then,” she said. “Things were going good. DuPont was going great—Tultex, Lacy’s” and more. “You get mad at this knitting mill and go up the street to the next one and start working that day.”

Powell worked in the sewing department at Pannill Knitting for 34 years. It had a cafeteria for employees who didn’t want to bring lunch.

She was there when it became Sara-Lee; after it closed, she worked at Doyle’s Enterprise for several years.

She waved in the direction across Church Street: “Everybody who worked felt big when they went to buy shoes from McCollum-Ferrell,” she said.

Jokes answers

1. One (after that, it’s not empty any more)

2. Sir!

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most popular Edison Vitascope film of 1896 showed the first known kiss on film: “The Kiss,” between actors May Irwin and John Rice from the play “The Widow Jones.” Thomas Edison hired them to recreate the play’s kiss for film.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the first horror film.

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller @martinsvillebulletin.com.

