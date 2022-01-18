Stroller: Digging out from ice, and driving off on cat litter

TODAY’S WORD is smarmy. Example: She was leery of the smarmy salesman, but her sister ate the attention right up and fell into his hands.

TUESDAY’S WORD was peccadillo. It means a small, relatively unimportant offense or sin. Example: Clay was an agreeable sort whose only peccadillo was that he parked in the faculty’s spots.

Stuck

The Stroller woke up Tuesday morning to a delightful sound of chimes, and once awake well enough to hit the snooze button, turned off the phone alarm. A few moments later came another charming melody from the other side of the bed. It went on and on, until The Stroller felt kicks and nudges from the slumbering Junior.

"It's yours," Stroller said.

After an indecipherable mumble, the other phone alarm was silenced.

The pair were safely ensconced in a Greensboro hotel room, where, thanks to modern technology, the Stroller was able to do some Bulletin writing over internet, miles from the office.

It was no easy task getting there, either. The pair had spent the weekend on a family trip and arrived Monday night on a 10:30 flight. Though the airport parking lot had been plowed, water from melting snow had iced over in the roadways. All the cars and parking spots were coated in 2 inches of ice. They heated the car to melt the ice from underneath to be able to chip it off, and then poured tracks of cat litter on the ice in the car's pathway to get traction to drive.

Today's chuckle

Here is a second newspaper clipping Nelson Edward shared, which he found in a wallet at the home of his recently departed brother, Melvin.

A teacher was writing high on the blackboard when she heard a snicker. "What's so funny?" she asked. "I saw your garter," a boy replied. "You just take your books and leave and don't come back for two days," she said. She continued writing and heard another snicker. "Young man, what is your problem?" she asked. "I just saw your other garter." "Take your books and don't come back for a week," she replied. She turned back to write but knocked off the eraser and bent down to pick it up. A boy gathered up his books and rushed toward the door. "Where do you think you are going?

she asked. "Teacher," he replied, "I see that my school days are over!"

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Shridhar Chillal of India, who has the world record for longest fingernails on one hand, did not cut his nails from 1952 to 2018.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Glamour Magazine on Aug. 12, 2021, ran the article "The Most Popular Nail Colors Across the Country." Can you match these colors with the cities where they are said to be most popular?

Colors: Baby Pink, Classic Blush, Cherry Red, Denim Blues, Iridescent Shades, Metallic Mauve, Mismatched, Quirky Neutrals, Pearly

Cities: Austin, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, San Francisco

