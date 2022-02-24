Stroller: Don't throw your prom clothes in the back of the truck

TODAY’S WORD is parsimonious. Example: Her parsimonious grandmother took them on a shopping spree that would never be forgotten.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was onomatopoeia. It means a word that sounds like what it names, such as “boom” or “pop” or “sizzle.” Example: Little children are often delighted by onomatopoeia — and adults often are, too, when we pay attention to it.

Special prom

The folks at Infinity Acres Ranch are planning a “Spring Special Prom” for adults with disabilities. The fancy affair will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

They’re pulling out all the stops, with excitement such as limo rides, a red carpet walk, crowns and tiaras for all guests, dance music by D.J. Smiley, a balloon archway, table decorations, photo ops and gift bags.

Everyone can join in on the fun, whether attending or helping throw the party. Volunteers are needed at the event, and organizers are hoping for donations of corsages and boutonnieres; gift bags and fun items to fill them; paper goods (napkins, plates, etc.); pampering services such as manicures, hairstyling and shoe shines; and more fingerfoods.

For more information or to offer your services, call Laura Steere at 358-2378 or visit www.InfinityAcres.org.

Attendance at the prom is free, but RSVP is required by Monday.

Wordle strategy

Tim Collins shares his tips for success with the daily online word game Wordle.

He uses the same first and second word “no matter what. These two words use all the vowels and most common consonants. It makes for a killer strategy.”

Those words are “arose” and “until.”

Sharon Dalton recommends starting with the word “aisle” because it has three vowels and an “S.”

It’s definitely helpful to start with a word that has at least two different consonants and vowels, Lydia Pegram says. Willi Myers goes for starter words with three or four vowels.

But Diane Koster Holubowitch shakes it up. “I like the idea of the hunt and go with something different every time.” However, she does try two use two words with two vowels — pointing out that the word “vowel” counts for that.

Today’s Chuckle

Have you heard about the farmer who bought a new suit, threw it in the truck bed and started for home where his wife was giving a party?

Half a mile away, he decided he would surprise the folks. So he stopped the truck, took off his old clothes, threw them in the river and stepped around to the truck bed for the suit. However, it was gone.

“Well,” he said. “I reckon I’ll still surprise them.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Librarian of Congress appoints the U.S. Poet Laureate and grants the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the current U.S. Poet Laureate and the current holder of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, who will be celebrated on March 9 in a concert that will be broadcast on May 17 by PBS.

