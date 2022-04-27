Stroller: Even Old Dawgs can learn this new trick with cookie batter

TODAY’S WORD is jaunt. Example: Velma and her sister always love to take little jaunts during the last week in April to visit various locations of the Historic Garden Week tours — and of course, they never miss the Martinsville and Henry County sites that Wednesday.

TUESDAY’S WORD was kitsch. It means art, objects, or design considered to be in poor taste because of excessive garishness or sentimentality, but sometimes appreciated in an ironic or knowing way. Example: Kitsch from the 1980s suddenly is becoming popular among kids today.

Cookie tip

Kids do some of the darnedest things that it would never occur to adults to do — but, sometimes, to good results that, because of their sticking to convention, adults are unlikely to come across.

Such was the case with soft, chewy chocolate chip cookies made by Stroller Junior. While making the cookies, Junior thought the batter was too stiff. What to do? In a kid’s mind — stir in a little bit of water, even though the cookies had no liquid other than egg, butter and vanilla extract. The Stroller was mortified upon finding out, assuming the cookies would turn out weird — but they were great. Stroller Junior added between 1 and 2 tablespoons of water to the next batch of cookies to just as good results and recommends it as worth a try.

Wanted: Old Dawgs!

The Martinsville High School (aka Mavahi) Class of 1971 will hold its 51st reunion from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Chatmoss Country Club. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The dress will be business casual. For more information, email mavahi1971reunion@gmail.com.

Today’s chuckle

My grandma gave me a list of herbs that are used often in cooking that she said I ought to grow. It was sage advice.

I tried to grow some shiitake on a l

og, but it failed miserably. I guess there is mushroom for improvement.

Why did the gardener quit? His celery wasn’t high enough.

My back yard is a mess thanks to the birds that wander about, but the front yard is totally chicken-proof. It’s impeccable.

I put an electric fence around the vegetable patch to keep the deer out, but my neighbor is dead against it.

My mom told me I planted the flowers in the wrong place. Oopsie daisy!

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Rationing for World War II lead to the common usage of the two-piece swimsuit for women. The U.S. government required all garment manufacturers to reduce their fabric usage by 10%. Where else could swimsuit manufacturers cut back than at the midriff?

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During World War II, the German invasion of France disrupted the fashion world: The designers of Paris had to close shop and leave the country. This left a fashion void that American designers were more than happy to fill. Name some U.S. designers who rode to prominence through the development of what came to be called the American Look.

