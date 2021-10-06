Stroller: Friday

TODAY‘S WORD is pine. Example: "I pine a lot - I find the lot - Falls through without you" (Source: Kate Bush, "Wuthering Heights")

THURSDAY’S WORD was asunder. It means apart; divided. Example: “You don’t want to hurt me—but see how deep the bullet lies—unaware I’m tearing you asunder—ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.” (Source: “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush)

Penny drive

Ross Harbour United Methodist Church will be collecting pennies and loose change to help the Lord's Acre purchase the Penny House (but you can give them big bills, too). The Penny House is a place for people who have lost their homes in a fire or natural disaster to stay. The collection will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Stuart. Just drive up, and someone will relieve you of your coins (or bills or checks).

Meals for Seniors

Brenda Stovall of Brenda's Catering in Uptown Martinsville is the latest uptown restaurant to take part in the West Piedmont Planning District Commission's Meals for Seniors program in collaboration with the Southern Area Agency On Aging.