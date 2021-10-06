Stroller: Friday

TODAY‘S WORD is pine. Example: "I pine a lot - I find the lot - Falls through without you" (Source: Kate Bush, "Wuthering Heights")
THURSDAY’S WORD was asunder. It means apart; divided. Example: “You don’t want to hurt me—but see how deep the bullet lies—unaware I’m tearing you asunder—ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.” (Source: “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush)
Penny drive
Ross Harbour United Methodist Church will be collecting pennies and loose change to help the Lord's Acre purchase the Penny House (but you can give them big bills, too). The Penny House is a place for people who have lost their homes in a fire or natural disaster to stay. The collection will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Stuart. Just drive up, and someone will relieve you of your coins (or bills or checks).
Meals for Seniors
Brenda Stovall of Brenda's Catering in Uptown Martinsville is the latest uptown restaurant to take part in the West Piedmont Planning District Commission's Meals for Seniors program in collaboration with the Southern Area Agency On Aging.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia Cooperative Extension (in its publication “Native Fruit and Nut Trees and Shrubs of the Virginia Mountains and Piedmont”) lists a dozen foods people can eat from native plants, shrubs and trees:
- American plum (small tree that forms thickets)
- Black walnut (large tree)
- Serviceberry (small shrub to medium tree; fruit similar to blueberries but reddish and taste like cherries with a hint of almond)
- American persimmon (fruit best after first frost)
- Red mulberry (medium tree with heart-shaped base to the leaves; sweet fruit looks like blackberry)
- Highbush blueberry (shrub; very tasty dark blue berries)
- Black raspberry (bramble with purple canes)
- Allegheny blackberry (bramble)
- American hazelnut (shrub or small tree; nut is surrounded in a leafy-fringe covering. Can be used in any recipe calling for filberts)
- Elderberry (multi-stemmed shrub with large clumps of beautiful, tiny, edible flowers used to make wine; berries make jellies, syrups and wine)
- Pawpaw (small tree with dark burgundy flower that turns into 3-5 inch greenish-yellow fruit that looks like mango but has consistency of banana and tastes like vanilla custard with hints of pineapple)
- Shagbark hickory (medium to large tree with grey shaggy bark. Nut is hard to open but sweet)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION honors this week as National Fire Prevention Week: What is the meaning of one chirp every 30 to 60 seconds on a smoke or fire alarm, versus continuous chirping? (And by the way, the Henry County Department of Public Safety [634-4660] will install smoke alarms in your house for free)
