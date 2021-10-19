Stroller: Fun with the past, keeping up with what's ahead

TODAY’S WORD is parry. Example: Megan parried her mother’s questions about what she was really doing after school by distracting her with tales of funny things that happened at band practice.
TUESDAY’S WORD was inimical. It means tending to obstruct or harm. Example: Shelby had been determined to keep the heat at 68 degrees all winter to save on her power bills, but when that first inimical chill crept through the window pan.es and seemed to sink into her bones, she turned it up to 71
Fun with old news
The newspaper staff have been enjoying going through old editions of the Bulletin to prepare items for the Today in History column. After some trouble getting the office microfiche machine to work, they went to the Martinsville Branch Library to use the machine there.
The archives of newspapers, magazines and other publications are kept on microfiche, long strips of negatives rolled up on reels. The end of one roll of the film is loaded into the viewer and then onto a receiving reel at the other end. As the film unrolls and you look at page after page on a screen, the film rolls from one reel onto the other.
The library’s microfiche machine is loaded with bells and whistles, making it easy to see the images, make copies of pages and even save images of them digitally through a USB port.
The library has the full collection of Bulletin archives you could look at at any time. We recommend the really old ones, which are quite fun to read. You’d be surprised how many names you recognize, too. Or look at various times through the years to see what you might find of your family news (especially around the dates of weddings in your family, or the old days when community chatter columns were common).
Notable dates
Now for looking ahead ... at upcoming notable dates:
Ferrum Folklife Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Ferrum College
Wine by the River: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Smith River Sports Complex
Must always dial area code (even 276) with phone calls: starting Sunday
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Stuart
Daylight Saving Time ends: Nov. 3
Big Bird Toy Ride: 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway.
Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show: Nov. 20-21, Bassett High School
Christmas Tree Lightings: 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Gravely-Lester Art Garden; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Stuart.
Stuart Christmas Parade: Dec. 4
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Martinsville High School
Piedmont Arts’ Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Martinsville High School.
TUESDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: In America, black cats began to be thought of as symbols of bad luck when Puritans associated them with witchcraft.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the longest haunted house in the world?
