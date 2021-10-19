Stroller: Fun with the past, keeping up with what's ahead

TODAY’S WORD is parry. Example: Megan parried her mother’s questions about what she was really doing after school by distracting her with tales of funny things that happened at band practice.

TUESDAY’S WORD was inimical. It means tending to obstruct or harm. Example: Shelby had been determined to keep the heat at 68 degrees all winter to save on her power bills, but when that first inimical chill crept through the window pan.es and seemed to sink into her bones, she turned it up to 71

Fun with old news

The newspaper staff have been enjoying going through old editions of the Bulletin to prepare items for the Today in History column. After some trouble getting the office microfiche machine to work, they went to the Martinsville Branch Library to use the machine there.

The archives of newspapers, magazines and other publications are kept on microfiche, long strips of negatives rolled up on reels. The end of one roll of the film is loaded into the viewer and then onto a receiving reel at the other end. As the film unrolls and you look at page after page on a screen, the film rolls from one reel onto the other.