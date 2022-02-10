Stroller: Get better results with beans or silver with the same trick

TODAY’S WORD is don. Example: She donned her hat and gloves and left with her nose in the air.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was coiffure. It means a hair-do; a stylish arrangement of the hair. Example: Betzaida patted her coiffure when she emerged from the convertible.

Magic 5:1

A July 31, 2020, article on Inc. by Jessica Stillman, “Use the Magic 5:1 Ratio to Improve All Your Relationships” has some pretty good advice. Stillman, in turn, got her information from various sources and studies the article cites.

That piece of advice is “Make sure your relationship follows the 5:1 ratio.” That means for every negative thing, there should be five positives — and that goes for at work as well as romantic relationships.

The author was quick to point out that everything counts — each eyeroll or exasperated sigh is a negative which would take five compliments, warm greetings, favors, donuts brought to share, etc., to counteract.

Beans and silver

The Stroller came across a rather scientific cooking article that explains that soaking dried beans in a brine of baking soda and salt allows them to cook faster: “Brining Beans With Baking Soda: An Investigation” by Nik Sharma, Feb. 2, SeriousEats.com.

The author said she compared soaking beans in a brine of 15 grams (3 1/2 teaspoons) of salt in 1 liter (4 1/4 cups) of water to soaking them in 5 grams (1 rounded teaspoon) of baking soda in 1liter of water. The ones soaked in baking soda softened better than those soaked in salt.

The article included a useful pointer for your jewelry or utensils, too: “If you’ve cleaned tarnished silver or copper utensils, you know that you can make them shiny all over again simply by dropping them into a pot of water mixed with salt and baking soda.”

She explains: “Over time, silver and copper utensils become oxidized and develop a patina as the metal reacts with chemicals present in the air.” By soaking them in water with salt and baking soda “the utensil becomes shiny again.”

Helping cats

A lot of people put out housing for outdoor cats. Cloth bedding is bad for them because it holds in moisture; straw should be used. The SPCA recently thanked Scott Blaylock and the folks at Rural King for donated enough straw to fill several feral cat houses made by volunteers. The Rural King staff also helped track and feed a homeless dog who was living in the woods and now is being cared for.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The magic lantern of the 1800s projected images onto a wall or screen. A concave mirror would project light from a light source through an image on a sheet of glass or thin paper. A lens at the front of the lantern would focus the image.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A popular use of the magic lantern, such as at concerts, was the entertainment of phantasmagoria. What was that?

