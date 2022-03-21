Stroller: Girl, it's too early for tomatoes -- or is it?

TODAY’S WORD is recalcitrants, a word suggested by Bill Draper. Example: The principal gathered up the recalcitrants.

SUNDAY’S WORD was discombobulation. It means the fact of being upset or confused by something. Example: I am afraid that due to my discombobulation, I am unable to think of either a joke or something notably trivial.

Early Girl

It’s on the Stroller’s calendar: Tomato sandwich for lunch on April 28.

That’s because four Early Girl tomato plants were planted on Saturday. That tomato’s days to maturity, which means the number of days from the time the seed is planted until the first tomato is ready to harvest, is 50. The date April 28 was decided upon as the ready-to-harvest date just based upon a guess that the little plant is a couple of weeks old already and therefore well on their way to the 50-day mark — it’s just something to look forward to.

The date of last frost in the Martinsville-Henry County area is around Mother’s Day, and just a few days later for the higher elevations of Patrick County. Any early tomato plant, then, will have to be guarded vigilantly against frost. Planting on the south side of a house against the brick will keep it slightly warmer than out in the open, and of course, cover it on nights it might frost.

However, these early tomatoes (all planted in different areas on the property so that maybe at least one will make it) are just an experiment, and they won’t take the place of the regular tomato plants (especially German Johnson) that will be planted in May. In fact, they may have too much stacked against them, because tomatoes need warm soil. They also need temperatures of at least 55 degrees at night or else their pollen formation and fruit development will be hampered — but we’re still a long way from that.

What did you get excited about planting this past weekend? It’s way too early for the summer plants (*sigh*, such as tomatoes) and pretty late for the spring plants, but even so, we bet a lot of other gardeners too couldn’t help but break a few guidelines in the recent sunshine either.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When one sneezes, particles fly from the nose at the speed of 104 miles per hour, Tom Mahoney informs the Stroller. If you’re wondering if he’s kin to the Mahoney so many people know — Dr. Mark Mahoney — you’re right; he is his father. Tom Mahoney moved to Martinsville last year from the Roanoke area.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Saturday was such a warm day that Sunday — which a month ago we would’ve considered warm — felt downright chilly in comparison. Fortunately, we’re in for another few warm days early this week until it gets chillier again over the weekend. Let’s say good-bye to the cold in a big way, with thinking of Antarctica. What is its annual snowfall?

