Stroller: Going once, going twice- tobacco heritage is gone

TODAY’S WORD is mettle. Example: Showing her grandmother’s mettle, Emily worked her way through college, making the dean’s list each semester, despite the long hours she spent toiling at the diner.

TUESDAY’S WORD was grisly. It means causing horror or disgust. Example: The investigator shuddered at the grisly scene.

Tobacco markets

The tobacco market got it starts close to Martinsville—in Danville, in the mid-1800s. The 2012 film “Harvesting and Selling Tobacco,” posted by Learn NC on YouTube, gives the story.

“A man from Danville found out that he did not have to go out on the street and call up a group of people to sell it like personal property,” says auctioneer Page S. Roberts. “They’d have a hogshead of tobacco, and they’d ring the bell, and and they’d start that up, like asking for a bid, like ‘50 cents, would you go 60? 50, would you go 60?’

“So he decided that if he could line tobacco up in a warehouse, and he could have the professional buyers come, that he could sell that tobacco faster ... and for more money. Thus it was started.”

Roberts talked about learning to be an auctioneer from his father, and how the buyers would bid: “It was every man for himself, and this man wanted to outbid the other one.” However, the buyers bid with discrete signals so the other buyers wouldn’t notice, such as waving a finger or tipping a cigarette.

“It was a wonderful old business. It was a way of life, and when you had a good sale, it was like hitting a home run in baseball. The farmer were happy, the warehouse men were happy, and we were happy.”

Martinsville Market

The Bulletin’s Today in History column, also on Page A2, occasionally has snippets from old editions of the Bulletin about tobacco sales. An October 1921 edition gave prices: “Jas Holland sold for $40, $46, average $44; C.A. Wilson averaged $50, E.G. Jarrett averaged $46 ...”

The Oct. 13, 1946, edition reported on tobacco sales during the Market’s fourth week: “Deliveries were in excess of 150,000 pounds with an estimated $50 average forecast,” and five days later, “being estimated at 175,000 pounds for which a $50 average was forecast.” By Oct. 24, 1946, “The Martinsville tobacco market passed the 2,000,000 pound mark today, when approximately 75,000 pounds of the leaf were handle don the Farmer’s and Banner warehouse floors, with an average price of $49 per hundred being paid.”

By Oct. 4, 1972, in two weeks, the “Martinsville Market has recorded an average price of $78.46 per hundred pounds ... farmers have sold 1,975,996 pounds and received $1,550,461.74.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The zoetrope was a simple device in the early days of photography that made it possible to see a series of pictures in rapid succession, giving the feeling of motion.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first war to be documented by photographers?

