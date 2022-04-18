Stroller: Have Easter eggs ready to prevent a pussy-willow whipping

TODAY’S WORD is hollow. Example: She went to haul water from the spring in the hollow.

SUNDAY’S WORD was lick, in its old Appalachian usage. Example: He licked the tree until it fell.

Recipes

With a lot of people having today off work or school, there’s some extra time for cooking — perhaps for a sweet treat to top off a tasty Easter Monday meal. These recipes call for ingredients you probably have at home, so no need to make an extra trip to the store.

$$$ Fruit Pie

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 stick butter

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 quart peaches, sweetened to taste

Melt butter in a deep baking dish. Combine sugar, flour, milk and baking powder. Pour over butter. Heat fruit on top of batter. Bake at 370 degrees for 25 minutes. (Cherries, raspberries, apples or blackberries may be substituted for peaches.

—From Deloris East, 1994

Pound Cake

1 cup butter

½ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups presifted plain flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together the butter, shortening and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift together the flour and baking powder. Set aside. Stir vanilla and lemon extract into the milk. Add alternately with the flour to the batter until ingredients are mixed well. Spoon batter into a large, heavy cake pan and bake 60-65 minutes. (The cake is done when the top is brown and the sides separate from the pan).

Pancake Day

Speaking of loading up on sweet, carbohydrate-heavy foods ... Pancake Day will be Thursday. From 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Martinsville Kiwanis Club will sell meals of pancakes and sausage at the Big Chair parking lot (100 E. Church St.).

It will cost $7 at the door, but you can buy advance tickets for $6 each at Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette St.; Martinsville Family Dentistry, 25-A Cleveland Ave.; Martinsville Uptown Partnership, 42 Franklin St.; Piedmont Arts, 25 Starling Ave. or from any club member.

Dyngus Day

In some parts of Central Europe, especially Poland, Easter Monday is Dyngus Day. Boys throw water over girls and spank them with pussy willow branches. Girls could prevent that by giving boys ransoms of decorated eggs. They speak in verse and walk door to door in processions — sometimes dressed as bears. The tradition dates back to pagan times more than 3,000 years ago.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hollywood movie stars Marlene Dietrich and Katherine Hepburn introduced American women to a bold new fashion choice: pants. The women’s pants of the time were wide-legged and high-waisted, and baggy, casual lounge pants became popular choices for vacations or at the beach.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What happened in the 1930s to the standard heavy wool swimsuits?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.