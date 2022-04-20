Stroller: Here's how to ensure wicked pissah daffodils next spring

TODAY’S WORD is milieu. Example: After the Jacksons moved to Martinsville they found it the perfect milieu to enjoy their retirement years, from the welcoming folks in the engaging social scene to the rich variety of fulfilling volunteer opportunities.

TUESDAY’S WORD was booger, in its old Appalachian usage. It means ghost. Example: Watch out for the boogers when you are out in the woods at night.

Daffodils

Now that daffodils are on their way out, it’s time to take measures to ensure that they grow back healthy, strong and beautiful next spring.

The plants now are putting a lot of energy into creating seeds in those old flowerheads. Cutting them off redirects the plant’s energy to the bulb for stronger growth next year. However, let the leaves die down naturally. They, also, are still needed for the plant’s vigor.

More sayings

Sure, we enjoy reflecting on traditional old sayings and words that are unique to the South, but other regions have their own, too. Check out these from New England:

Jimmies: Sprinkles (like on an ice cream cone)

Mud season: The time between winter

Down cellar: Going down to the basement

Frappe: Milkshake

Carriage: Shopping buggy

Grinder: Sub sandwich

Leaf peepers: Fall tourists

Packie: Corner liquor store

Pissah: Superb

Wicked: Used as a general intensifier

Johnnie: Hospital gown

Bang a ‘uey: Make a quick turn

Has moxie: Has stamina and vigor

Bubbler: Water fountain

Weiner: hot dog

Rotary: Roundabout

Ayuh: Yes

Creemee: Soft-serve ice cream

Hoodsie cup: The small waxed paper cup of ice cream, half vanilla and half chocolate

You can’t get there from here: A response to a traveler asking for difficult directions

Just because a cat has her kittens in the oven don’t make them biscuits: Their way of saying that the children of people new to the area don’t count as natives just because they were born there.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Bathing machines of the mid-1800s to early 1900s were tiny huts on wheels at beaches. There could be dozens of them lined up in orderly rows just awaiting the day’s beach-going women. A woman would get in one on the beach side properly clothed, and inside, change into her swimsuit. A horse would pull the bathing machine out into the water, where the woman would emerge from the other side and get into the water in private — or somewhat in private. Because also, at that time, like now, often there would be telescopes placed along the piers, supposedly for scenic views, but popular among the men to catch glimpses of the bathing ladies.

The bathing machine of Queen Victoria of England is ornate and fancy, but after she died, it was used for some years as a chicken coop. It was restored in the 1950s and open to the public in 2012.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the role of the dipper on some Victorian beaches?

