Stroller: Here's how to get next year's tulips as good as this year's

TODAY’S WORD is mimp. Example: In a group setting, a couple that is mimping can often be annoying to watch.

FRIDAY’S WORD was jettison. It means to throw or drop something. Example: It took her years to get the nerve to pare down her records, but finally she jettisoned several years worth of files.

Tulips

A row of tulips looks wonderful the year you plant it but tends to fritter away after that. To relive the magic next year, first, remove all the seed heads after the flowers have bloomed. After the foliage has died back naturally, dig up the bulbs. Sort through them, discard any diseased or damaged bulbs, then store them dry. Replant the bulbs again in the fall.

Peanut butter cake

This healthier cake recipe belongs to Jay Hayslett of Druid Hill in Martinsville.

Cake:

2/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 cups sifted cake flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup reduced-fat or natural peanut butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 large egg white

¾ cup fat-free milk

Icing:

2 2/3 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

6 tablespoons low-fat margarine or butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 teaspoons fat-free milk

To make the cake: Place a strainer over a deep bowl. Spoon applesauce into the strainer and set aside to drain 15 minutes (you should have about 1/3 cup drained applesauce). Discard the liquid. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13” by 9” baking dish with non-stick spray. In a medium bowl, combine flour and baking powder.

In a food processor or large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat peanut butter 2 minutes. Add drained applesauce and beat 2 minutes. Beat in brown sugar 3 minutes or until creamy. Beat in vanilla extract. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in egg white. Beat in milk. Add flour mixture and mix on low until moistened. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish and bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until center of cake springs back when pressed. Cool completely in the dish on a rack.

To make the frosting: In a large bowl, combine half of confectioners’ sugar, the margarine or butter, cocoa and vanilla extract. Process or beat until confectioners’ sugar dissolves. Add remaining confectioners’ sugar and 2 teaspoons of milk and process or beat just until smooth. If frosting is too thick, add remaining 1 teaspoon milk. Spread frosting on cooled cake.

Makes 24 servings. Per serving: 160 calories, 3 grams of protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fat.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The bikini got its name from French designer Louis Reard who unveiled the two piece swimsuit at a swimming pool in Paris, the Piscine Molitor, in 1946. The name was inspired by the U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the origin of the sport badminton?

