Stroller: Here's what people have been planting these weeks

TODAY’S WORD is syllabus. Example: Tanner nearly had a heart attack when the professor handed out the syllabus, realizing with a sinking feeling that this was the semester he’d either better apply himself or give it all up.

THURSDAY’S WORD was ingenue. It means an artless, innocent young girl. Example: The spoiled Hollywood movie star was irritated that her co-star, the ingenue, was the darling of the movie reviewers.

How soon is too soon?

The pretty days last weekend kicked off many cases of spring fever in the area, but this weekend’s cloudy, cool days will bring us back to reality.

However, the cat’s been let out of the bag in terms of wanting to get out in the garden. What is safe to do this time of year?

Virginia Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent Melanie Barrow’s advice through the years has been to consider Mother’s Day the safe time to plant tender annuals, because by then there shouldn’t be any more frost.

It’s a great time for pansies, said Mary Ann Wall, who notes that the pansies she planted in fall “are getting prettier every day.” Pansies will do well until hot weather makes them leggy and tired out.

Cherri Lynn Hairston planted some “very pretty” dark and light purple pansies she got from Adams Grocery in Sanville.

Lynn Pritchett is setting in summer phlox and pansies she recently bought.

Lynn Wolf planted lettuce and chard last weekend.

Emma Weatherley plants bunching onion, lettuce, kale, chard, peas and radishes every spring.

Brenda Feeny planted three blueberry bushes. Her husband, John, tilled the garden so that they could plant onions and potatoes this week. Mary Jo Leet has her onions planted.

Kris Landrum started leeks indoors last month and finally planted them outside.

Summer-flowering plants that are perennials are safe to plant now. Sheri Gower planted Stella d’oro lilies, cana lilies (Cathie Carter planted those too), coreopsis, coneflowers, ferns and daisies.

Nancy Bell has a lot to do to get a new, shady yard in order. She recently planted hostas, red twig dogwoods, azaleas, a pawpaw tree, six redbuds and six sugar maples. Elizabeth Kendall also planted pawpaws.

Meanwhile, Sandra Chappell is repotting plants, and Donna Prillaman started growing summer plants in her greenhouse.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1907 film “Les Kiriki, Acrobates Japonaises” was filmed in France and featured French performers dressed up and made up to look Japanese — an example of the cultural appropriation that was common during those days in film. Early special effects of film made their impressive acrobatic performance look even more amazing.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the earliest feminists to use film to make commentary was who? Her 1906 film “Les Résultats du féminisme” (“The Consequences of Feminism”) showed men and women in comical role reversals.

