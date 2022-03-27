Stroller: Honoring Nick on his birthday by wearing green

TODAY’S WORD is vacuity. Example: Impressed by the professor’s grand reputation, Tanner excitedly listened to his first lecture of the semester, only to be disappointed by its vacuity.

FRIDAY’S WORD was syllabus. It means a summary or outline of what will be covered in an academic course. Example: Tanner nearly had a heart attack when the professor handed out the syllabus, realizing with a sinking feeling that this was the semester he’d either better apply himself or give it all up.

Library books

These are the new library books cataloger Melissa Chapman has processed and gotten on the shelves of the branches of Blue Ridge Regional Library by Thursday:

“A Safe House: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“French Braid” by Anne Tyler

“The Recovery Agent: a Gabriela Rose Novel” by Janet Evanovich

More on tomatoes

Over the past week the Stroller has been recounting attempts at keeping newly planted tomato plants alive over the cold nights. So far one out of the original four remains clinging to life. Mick White emailed the Stroller with an assessment of one of the methods used (to no avail):

“Mason Jars over tomatoes? You gotta be kidding! Those are just air-bereft glass Refrigerators and freezers.

“To keep them alive you go over to Jack Finney’s Esso Station at corner of Cleveland and Church, get a bunch of empty oil cans from the barrel full of them in the grease pit, do an X-cut in the top where the oil had been poured into engines, bend the edges of the cut slightly skyward, put one over each plant and head over to Montgomery-Ward.

“You’re gonna need some extra porcelain platters to hold the slices of Big Boys, Beefsteaks and whatever else you’ve planted. Known locally as the Homer Minter method.”

He added that he had lived at the boarding house Ruth and Homer Minter once ran at 14 Cleveland Ave. in Martinsville. The house is no longer there.

Nick’s birthday

Students and staff of Magna Vista High School wore green on Friday in honor of Nick Pruitt, whose birthday it would have been.

Nick was killed, and his friends were injured, in a car accident on their way to school Nov. 4.

Many people knew his grandfather, Chief Apostle Willie James Davis Jr., who was involved with local churches. Nick’s parents are Ginger Davis Pruitt of Axton and Joseph Tyler Pruitt of North Carolina, and his siblings are Arianna Harris, Jasmine Pruitt, Cole Pruitt and Cody Testerman.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the earliest feminists to use film to make commentary was Alice Guy-Blaché, whose 1906 film “Les Résultats du féminisme” (“The Consequences of Feminism”) showed men and women in comical role reversals.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What special technique did George A. Smith develop to create his color film “A Visit to the Seaside” in 1908?

