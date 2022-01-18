Stroller: Horace the Mule is gone, but his story lives on

TODAY’S WORD is peccadillo. Example: Clay was an agreeable sort whose only peccadillo was that he parked in the faculty’s spots.

MONDAY’S WORD was enigma. It means a person or thing that is mysterious, puzzling, or difficult to understand. Example: Her grandfather’s reasoning, especially when it came to his donations, would always be an enigma.

Horace the Mule

Melvin Smith of Church Street Extension passed away on Dec. 23. His brother Nelson Smith, of Virginia Beach, was clearing out his things when he came across this clipping from an April 30, 1986, Bulletin: A repeat of the famous “Horace the Mule” story which made its rounds among various newspapers of the South.

Mrs. George Wood of Chowan County had a mule named Horace. One evening she called up Dr. Satterfield and said, “Doctor, Horace is sick, and I wish you would come and take a look at him.”

Dr. Satterfield said, “Oh Fannie Lamb, I’m eating supper. Give him a dose of mineral oil.”

“How’ll I give it to him?” she inquired.

“Through a funnel.”

“But he might bite me,” she protested.

“Give it to him through the other end,” replied the doctor.

So she went out to the barn. She didn’t find a funnel but noticed her Uncle Bill’s fox hunting horn hanging on the wall.

She took the horn and affixed it properly. Horace paid no attention. When reaching for the mineral oil, she grabbed the turpentine instead. She poured a liberal dose into the horn.

Horace raised his head with a sudden jerk and let out a yell. He knocked out the side of the barn, jumped a fence, and started down at a mad gallop.

Every few jumps he made that horn would blow. All the dogs in the area knew that when that horn was blowing, it meant that Uncle Bill was going hunting. So they followed.

Old Man Harvey Hogan hadn’t drawn a sober breath in 15 years, and he watched in amazement. Incidentally, he is now headman in Alcoholics Anonymous in the Albemarle section of the state.

By dark Horace and the dogs approached the inland waterway. The bridge tender heard the horn blowing and figured that a boat was approaching. So he hurriedly went out and unranked the bridge. Horace went overboard and drowned. The dogs also went into the water, but they swam out without much difficulty.

Now it just so happened that the bridge tender was running for public office in Chowan County, but he only got seven votes. The people figured any man who didn’t know the difference between a mule with a horn up his rear and a boat wasn’t fit to hold public office.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Shridhar Chillal of India, holds the world record for longest fingernails on one hand. The fingernails on his left hand range from 166 cm (65 inches) to 198 cm (78 inches).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Chillal finally cut those long fingernails in 2018, because they were hard to deal with. What year did he start growing them out?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.