Stroller: It was no big dill to hunt down this recipe for a reader

TODAY’S WORD is quandary. Example: Terry was in a quandary about what to do when two of his friends wanted to go to different events at the same time.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was jaunt. It means a short excursion or journey for pleasure. Example: Velma and her sister always love to take little jaunts during the last week in April to visit various locations of the Historic Garden Week tours — and of course, they never miss the Martinsville and Henry County sites that Wednesday.

Grammy winner

The grandson of Thebra Shabazz and the late James Shabazz of Bassett has won a Grammy — at just 11 years old.

There’s a chance you may have known Jayvyn Thwaites when he lived in Martinsville. His mother is international singer Sabreen Staples, who stays in Bassett when she’s back home, and his father is Shawn Thwaites, who headed the Virginia All-Steel Orchestra (drums) in Martinsville. His sister is Kamari Thwaites.

Jayvyn and other singers won a Grammy Award for singing background vocals on the “A Colorful World” album, which won a Grammy in the Best Children’s category. The album was released in November 2021 and has lead vocals by Falguni “Falu” Shah of India.

Jayvyn is a sixth-grader in California.

The Spark

Lynn Wolf of Ridgeway will present a breakout session at the conference “Rekindling the Spark: Creating a Community of Care for Educators and Students” June 20-22 at the Margaret Sue Copenhaver Institute for Teaching and Learning.

14-Day Pickles

Barbara Wright of Collinsville asked the Stroller to share a recipe for 14-Day Pickles. That recipe was easy to come up with. Bulletin editor Holly Kozelsky recalled going to Phyllis Spears’ house in Bassett in 2007. Spears’ table was absolutely laden with an impressive display of her canned goods and fresh produce. Among the recipes Spears shared was for 14-Day Pickles. Here it is:

2 gallons cucumbers, sliced

1 gallon water

1 pint salt

2 TBS alum

2 quarts brown vinegar

8 pints sugar

2 TBS pickling spices

Salt water and bring to a boil. Pour over cucumbers and let stand for seven days. Drain and rinse well.

Cover with boiling water and add alum. Let stand for 24 hours. Rinse well.

For the next four days, bring sugar, vinegar and spices (in a bag or loose in vinegar) to a boil and pour over cucumbers. Drain each day and reboil.

On the fourth day, pack in jars and seal.

Today’s Chuckle

I had to choose between a gherkin and a bread-and-butter; I was in a dill-emma.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When other world fashion designers were impeded from their work due to World War II, American designers who had a chance to shine created what became known as the American Look. Some of those designers were Mainbocher, Norman Norell and Claire McCardell.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first toy advertised on television and what is the name?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.