Stroller: Know the secrets of stores' shopping set-ups

TODAY’S WORD is erudition. Example: Shyanne’s fiance impressed her parents with his manners, erudition and charm.

TUESDAY’S WORD was candor. It means the quality of being open and honest in expression; frankness. Example: Jamie spoke with candor about his previous relationships, and lucky for him, Terry didn’t hold most of his confessions against him.

Store layout

The Hustle website takes an interesting look into consumer psychology with its Feb. 26 article “How Ikea tricks you into buying more stuff.“

For one thing, it talks about store layout, saying there are four standard store configurations — grid, racetrack, freeform and spine. Customers can walk around freely in those. Ikea, however, has a one-way path set up through a maze, so once you go in, you can’t just wander from section to section; you keep going from one room-like setting to the next — 50 of them. It’s about a mile walk just to get out. That setup ensures that customers will see most of what’s for sale, and it also creates a sense of scarcity. If they are undecided about getting something, they’ll pick it up to be on the safe side, rather than worry about later on having to go all the way back to get it.

The article says there’s also some pretty clever planning behind the low cost food in the restaurant at the end. Since people don’t shop often for furniture, most people don’t have a good idea of what standard prices are. Most folks do, however, have an idea how much a hot dog or soda costs. Seeing the food cheap at Ikea subconsciously gives the idea that Ikea has overall good prices, leading them to think the furniture there is a bargain, too.

Today’s chuckle

After years of his wife begging Jim to go to church with her, he finally went. He was so moved by the service that on the way out he shook the pastor’s hand and said, “Preacher, that was the best #$%%5E sermon I ever heard!”

“Oh!” the preacher replied. “Thank you. Though, given that this is the house of the Lord, we must watch our language.”

“My bad, Preacher,” Jim said. “I just got worked up over how #$%%5E good that sermon was.”

“Sir, please, it is not appropriate to use words like that in church.”

“I’m sorry,” Jim said. “But I just wanted to you know my appreciation. I was so moved that I put $500 in the collection plate.”

The pastor, overwhelmed with joy, grabbed Jim’s hand and said, “Son, that was #$%%5E generous of you!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1894 film “Fred Ott’s Sneeze“ was the first film to be copyrighted. Ott was an assistant of Thomas Edison, and William K.L. Dickson filmed him sneezing. You can watch it on the Library of Congress’s Facebook page, but don’t blink or you’ll miss it — it’s not even 3 seconds long, and it doesn’t have sound.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How have the workers of the Lumière Factory played an important role in film history?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller @martinsvillebulletin.com.