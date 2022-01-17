Stroller: Lava cake is better homemade -- and easy to make

TODAY’S WORD is enigma. Example: Her grandfather’s reasoning, especially when it came to his donations, would always be an enigma.

SUNDAY’S WORD was cabal. It means a group secretly united in a plot. Example: The manager continued assigning unpaid overtime, unaware of the cabal which was working to put that and other abused to a stop.

Grandfather’s riddle

From Stroller’s grandfather in the 1970s and remaining a family favorite (have you heard this one? See answer below):

Patch on patch, hole in the middle

Guess what I am and get a golden fiddle.

Lava cake

Stroller Junior has hit upon a recipe she said should be shared with everyone who reads the Stroller: Lava cake.

Lava cake is a warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolatey middle. It is baked in individual ramekins, so everyone gets his or her own little cake. Lava cake seems to be having its moment in the sun: It’s promoted at restaurants and sold in grocery stores as frozen to be baked at home.

Junior had tried both the restaurant and bake-at-home lava cakes and loved them before she decided to make it from scratch. She said if people knew how easy it was to make, and how much better it tastes, they’d never buy pre-made again.

Here’s the recipe she likes, by Nikki Bell posted on allrecipes.com:

1/2 cup butter, cut into 8 pieces

6 1/2 oz. squares semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

3 eggs, room temperatures

1/3 cup white sugar

4 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 TBS all-purpose flour

1 pinch salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease and flour four 6-oz. ramekins.

Place chocolate and butter in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes.

Combine eggs and sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until pale and thick, about 5 minutes. Mix in melted chocolate, cocoa power and flour until combined. Pour batter into the prepared ramekins and place on a baking tray.

Bake in the preheated oven until the sides are set but the middle is still jiggly, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Dad jokes

Stroller Senior shares these jokes:

I was reading a book on anti-gravity, and I couldn’t put it down.

What’s a pirate’s favorite letter? “Rrrrrr” (from Dad) or “Da C” (from Sis)

Riddle answer

Chimney

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1954, dentist Fred Slack broke his fingernail while at work, so he used dental acrylic at his office to create a temporary replacement. Then he and his brother, Tom, perfected the product and sold artificial fingernails under the company Patti Nails. In the late 1970s Dr. Stuart Nordstrom invented the current system used in acrylic nails today.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How long are the longest fingernails anyone has on a single hand?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.