Stroller: Let the light help - not hurt - your pictures

TODAY’S WORD is embellish. Example: The job applicant embellished her resume by claiming to be an influencer, though when the HR director looked up her social media accounts, all he noticed was a bunch of filtered duck-face selfies of her.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was lucid. It means very clear and easy to understand. Example: Florence was relieved that her father was lucid the last time she visited him, because those earlier visits this winter had her quite concerned.

Snow

The National Weather Service (NWS) and The Weather Channel (TWC) didn’t seem to agree on their last forecasts of snow (or not), but they are on the same page now. As of late Tuesday, both were calling for snow this weekend.

The NWS calls for a low Saturday night of 18 degrees, with a 40% chance of snow, and then a high Sunday of 32 degrees, with a 70% chance of snow. Sunday night’s chance of precipitation is 40%, and Monday’s high would reach 40.

TWC, which has a common weather app on iPhones, shows a 90% chance of snow on Sunday, with temperatures going from 19 degrees to 30 degrees, and then a high Monday of 40.

Civic groups

The Horsepasture Ruritan Club will be meeting at 6:30 tonight, during which time the officers for 2022 will be installed. Other civic organizations around the area, from Ruritan Clubs to Rotary Clubs, rescue squads, fire departments and more, are installing officers for the upcoming year.

Good photos

Here is a tip for taking pictures of officer installation ceremonies: Be sure the light (windows, light bulbs, etc.) is behind the photographer. That lets the light shine on the people, who will come out good in the picture.

If the people stand in front of a window or light (a common practice) to get their picture taken, then the camera will notice the light more than the people. That results in pictures with blurry or dark figures.

Also, it’s always a good idea to take several shots of the same group of people. The photographer even could change positions a few times while photographing. That way, you increase your chances that at least one picture will come out with more smiles and straightened shoulders than squints and closed eyes.

And last but not least: Send in your pictures of new officers to be published in the Bulletin by emailing them to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com. Also, be sure to send us notices of your fundraisers and events throughout the year for publication.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Once movies started being made in Technicolor, women noticed that Rita Hayworth was wearing bold red nail polish — which quickly became popular, over the clear or cream-colored polish that had been the norm previously.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Unopened bottles of nail polish can last forever, but because of the way some ingredients evaporate, opened bottles go bad after how long?

