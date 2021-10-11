Stroller: Let's celebrate 109th birthday with Brunswick stew

The club is aiming to make 500 quarts of stew, and they want to be sure to sell it all, so they depend on pre-orders to make sure it all will be called for. So far, she said, they only have about 150 quarts already spoken for. Reserve your quarts of stew ($8 each) by calling Lisa Harbour at 957-2281; Elizabeth Oakes, 638-4869; Daphne Stone, 957-1029; Ruth Mize, 957-1703; or Cathy Pope, 957-5259.

MHS fruit sale

Martinsville High School’s annual fruit sale is going on now. See what’s available at thebulldogband.com, or call 403-5776.

SPCA on The Dodo

If you get into spells of looking at cute or heartwarming animal stories on video as you’re scrolling through Facebook, you’ve likely seen videos by The Dodo, a website which tells animal stories and stands up for animal rights.

The Dodo now is showing a video of race car driver Alex Bowman visiting the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“My mission off the track is to find homes for animals in need,” he says. In the 2-minute video, he visits various animals at the SPCA.