Stroller: Little green shamrocks and the big white barn

TODAY’S WORD is dysphoric. Example: Her bills were all paid, her husband was helpful with the chores and her job was going OK, so Jessica just couldn’t figure out why she was feeling so dysphoric.

MONDAY’S WORD was magnanimous. It means noble and generous in spirit. After a particularly good quarter in sales, Josh was feeling so magnanimous that he took all his buddies out to supper on Friday and stopped by the Daily Grind several mornings the next week to pick up donuts for the office.

The big white barn

Who remembers the large white barn that used to be in front of where Rural King and Food Lion are now?

Jean Wilson dropped by the Bulletin office on Monday with a few snapshots she had taken of that barn years ago. She had taken pictures of the barn from within her car, which was stopped at the stop sign (now a traffic light) on Rives Road facing 220. They were picturesque scenes, showing the white barn nestled at the base of a snow-covered hill. That hill has long since been flattened out and the barn demolished.

She said she wonders who else remembers that old barn, and if anyone knows whose farm that was. Call or email the Stroller to share your memories of it.

Unique muffins

Did you know you could make muffins by just adding soda or pumpkin puree to a boxed mix — no eggs, no oil? Yes, you can, in a couple of recipes from the Bulletin archives. Yvonne Harris shared these recipes in 2007:

Chocolate muffins: Mix together 1 box chocolate cake mix and one 12-oz. can of diet soda. That’s all — nothing else. Put into the wells of muffin tins which have been sprayed with baking spray, and bake for 20 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Spice muffins: Mix 1 (15-oz.) can of pumpkin puree and 1/4 cup water into 1 box of spice cake mix and stir in 1/4 cup cinnamon chips or 1 tsp. cinnamon. Pour batter into prepared cupcake wells and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

Limerick

There once was a shamrock named Pat

Who tripped on a root and went splat.

She ripped her best leaf

And sobbed in her grief

And ruined her favorite hat.

- by Leanne Gruenther

There once was a leprechaun who

Decided to hide in a shoe.

A foot came one day,

And to his dismay,

He’ll grant no more wishes to you.

- Author unknown

Jokes

What do you all an Irish spider? Paddy long legs.

What does an Irish woman call a fake diamond? A shamrock.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first full-length film, clocking in at a whopping (for then) 100 minutes, was “The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Fight“ in 1897. It was made using the latest in technology, a Latham loop tool when held film in place to reduce vibrations and breakage, allowing longer strips to be used to create longer films. The film showed a boxing match.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first baseball game recorded on film, in 1898 by the Edison Manufacturing Company?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.