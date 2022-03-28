Stroller: Looking for information about the mysteries underneath uptown

TODAY’S WORD is sardonic. Example: Cheyenne had some friends who adored her, but most people had a hard time getting her sardonic view of things.

SUNDAY’S WORD was vacuity. It means the absence of matter. Example: Impressed by the professor’s grand reputation, Tanner excitedly listened to his first lecture of the semester, only to be disappointed by its vacuity.

Under uptown

Do you know about the Martinsville’s fabled underground bomb shelters, and if so, would you fill in Stroller readers?

Martha Compton of Axton has been asking about it. She said she’s heard there’s a door, perhaps along Church Street (but maybe Walnut?) that is called “The Door to Nowhere” because it doesn’t seem to lead anywhere — but, actually, it goes down to that bomb shelter. The shelter is so big it has different sections reached by tunnels.

Scammers

Have the scammers been particularly busy lately, or have they been doing this all along and the only thing that’s new is the email security filter not working?

Over about the past two weeks the Stroller’s personal email account has been receiving several odd emails each day. They could be fake emails or scams and/or junk mail from legitimate companies. Many are dressed up to look like they are from real companies.

Do not trust anything email that comes to you, even if it does look like it’s really from a particular company. It’s easy nowadays for crooks to copy a company’s logo and put it on their own email, and to give themselves an email name that looks like it’s from a real company. If you think it really might be real, don’t respond — instead, look up that company in the phone book or online or go visit it, and ask one of the employees if that company has been trying to reach you.

The Stroller did that one one of those suspected scam emails and guess what — that one email was real after all, because it was the result of the Stroller’s kid signing up for something at school. All those other emails, though, were deleted without being opened.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: George A. Smith delighted audiences in 1908 with his color film “A Visit to the Seaside.” He was the inventor of the kinemacolor process, which involved special cameras taking three pictures per frame, with rotating filters capturing each color — red, cyan and black. The result wasn’t the full color film we are accustomed to today, but it shows brilliant blues of the sea and the reds and blues of the hats, bathing caps, stockings and dresses of the women on the beach.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which 1909 D.W. Griffith film was an advancement in storytelling techniques through the use of cross-cutting (the splicing of two related images for a fuller, more interesting story) and montage (the pairing of related or unrelated images, in this case, two sets of characters, each living their different ends of an economic matter)?

