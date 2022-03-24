Stroller: Losing the fight against nature with tomato daydreams

TODAY’S WORD is ingenue. Example: The spoiled Hollywood movie star was irritated that her co-star, the ingenue, was the darling of the movie reviewers.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was prerogative. It means a right or privilege exclusive to a particular individual or class. When we were kids, having a telephone in the house was the prerogative of the better off families; now, practically everyone has one in his pocket.

Riddle

Lovely and round, shimmery white

Grown in darkness, I’m a lady’s delight.

What am I? (Answer below)

Tomatoes

And then there was one.

The Stroller has been recounting an experiment in growing early tomatoes, covering them each night to protect from frost.

In the last writing of the tomatoes, the Mason jars had been removed in the morning from over the little tomato plants in the vegetable garden. The plants looked great; but when the Stroller went out to cover them again that night, they were all shriveled up and dead-looking.

That just leaves one plant out of the original four. That one so far has been surviving in a large flower pot near the house, a little higher up the hill than the garden.

Isaiah Young

Local theater fans know well of Isaiah Young, who delighted audiences throughout his childhood (starting with Missoula Children’s Theatre) and teenage years — until he left us to go off to college. The Bassett native now studies musical theater at James Madison University.

He has been accepted into the Tony-Award winning Signature Theatre’s Overtures: Musical Theatre Institute in Arlington, with a $1,000 scholarship for the program’s tuition.

Overturns is a 2-week intensive professional training program to give college students and recent college graduates instruction in voice, acting and dance through a combination of classes, private lessons and master classes. The experience will culminate with a showcase for the public and Washington D.C.-area casting directors.

It’s exciting to see a rising star come from our area, which is rich in musical and theater talent.

Riddle answer

A pearl

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Possibly the first feature film that was not a documentary was a western based partially on true events, “The Story of the Kelly Gang,” by Charles Tait in 1906. The original movie lasted about an hour, but less than 20 minutes of it have survived to this day.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cultural appropriation is the act of dressing up and/or mimicking people of another race or culture. It’s frowned upon these days, but was stock and standard in the early days of film. In 1907, a film was made of the Kiriki, billed as the Japanese acrobats — but, actually, they were people from another country with hair, makeup and clothes in what presumably they saw as the Japanese style. What was the acrobats’ actual nationality?

