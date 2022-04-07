Stroller: Make a supper as Italian-American as spaghetti pie

TODAY’S WORD is short sweetening (from old Appalachia). Example: Nanny always liked to stir some short sweetening into her chicory coffee, but Pappy drank his black.

THURSDAY’S WORD was poor do. It means boiled cornmeal. Example: During the lean times they had many boring suppers of nothing but poor do, maybe with a little fatback if they were lucky.

Recipe

Here's an interesting and tasty (almost-)one-dish meal from a recipe Marie Corbett of Martinsville shared in 1998:

Saucy spaghetti pie

6 ounces spaghetti noodles, uncooked

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons margarine

¼ cup onion, chopped

1 cup sour cream

1 pound bulk Italian sausage (or Italian sausage links removed from casings)

1 ¾ cups spaghetti sauce

4 ounces Mozzarella cheese, sliced or shredded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Break spaghetti in half and boil. Drain in colander and place in bowl. While spaghetti is still warm, stir in beaten eggs and Parmesan cheese.

Grease pie pan with margarine. Pour spaghetti mix into pie pan and press up and around the sides with a spoon.

Crumble Italian sausage into a frying pan and cook until browned on medium heat. Drain sausage and save about 2 tablespoons of the fat for sautéing the onions. Put sausage aside.

Sauté onions in sausage fat until soft and then remove the pan from the heat and stir in sour cream. Spoon mixture over spaghetti.

Return sausage to a clean frying pan and add spaghetti sauce. Let simmer for 10 minutes. Spoon on top of sour cream mixture and spaghetti.

Bake spaghetti pie for 25 minutes. Cover with Mozzarella cheese and bake until the cheese melts.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Oops. For Thursday's edition the Stroller forgot to put a new trivia question so instead just repeated Wednesday's question, "Name the first Technicolor feature film."

So, instead, we'll just talk a bit more about that film, a romantic comedy called "The Gulf Between," which premiered in 1917. Richard Trenholm wrote about it in "A century ago, the first Technicolor film was a total disaster," published on Sept. 9, 2017, on cnet.com. The crew traveled with a specially outfitted train car to work in from New York to Jacksonville, Florida, to take advantage of the abundant natural light. However, there were loads of problems in production. The end resulted was a film that was heralded for "the fluffy golden hair of the heroine" and "a gorgeous sunset actually photographed at long last in all its natural glow" -- but also had "red and green flashes, random scarlet objects showing up too bright, and annoying eye strain."

The film was first shown at a Baptist church in Boston, then a press screening in New York City.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Technicolor went through five levels of development. At which level of the process was its most famous movie, "The Wizard of Oz"?

