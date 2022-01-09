Stroller: Meet Old Man Winter's kin from around the world

TODAY’S WORD is deep-six. Example: The manager deep-sixed the new website design after customers complained a lot of it didn't make any sense.

Winter characters

Old Man Winter and Jack Frost have chill-inspiring kinfolk spread out around the world:

Ded Moroz ("Old Man Frost" or "Grandpa Frost" in Russia and the Slavic countries) has a long white beard and wears a long dark blue or red coat embellished with white snowflake designs and often carries a fancy tall white staff. However, he does more than just chill people; he also brings gifts to well behaved children, either in person or leaving them under the New Year Tree for them to find on New Year's Day.

Yuki-onna, whose name means "snow woman," is in Japan. She also is referred to by various other names, ranging from "snow daughter" to "snowfall hag." She is a tall woman with long black hair and blue lips, wearing a white kimono, floating about in snow clouds at night. She is strikingly beautiful - but her eyes terrorize mortals.

Frau Holle of Germany also goes by Mother Holle, Mother Hulda and Old Mother Frost. She dates back to before the time of Christ and has her own Brothers Grimm fairy tale written about her.

Funerals

Stopping your vehicle for a funeral procession is not just a polite showing of respect. It's also the law.

Under Code of Virginia, the law "§ 46.2-828.1. Impeding or disrupting certain funeral processions; penalty" says it is unlawful for any motor vehicle to intentionally "impede or disrupt a funeral procession." The law only applies to those processions that are have police or sheriff escort or led by vehicles displaying warning lights.

Do you also turn off your car radio and stop talking when your vehicle passes funeral-home signs by the home of the bereaved? The Stroller does, learned from a childhood friend's mother. Is it common practice?

Actress

Ashleigh Dillon of Franklin County, daughter of Ann Gurney Wilson Crenshaw and Carl Crenshaw of Martinsville, has a role in the upcoming film "One of them." She will play Laurie, a young lady who is a missionary to a group home where she makes a lasting impression on every teenager she meets.

The film is based on the book and true story of "In a Van Down by the River," telling about how a former foster child comes back to help kids in a youth group find purpose in their lives in Christ.

