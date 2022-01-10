Stroller Monday: Old Man Winter and his henchman, Jack Frost, are here

TODAY’S WORD is passel. Example: Laura brought her passel o’ young-uns to Nanny’s house for the night so she could go play 31 bingo.

SUNDAY’S WORD was effluent. Example: It means liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or sea. Example: The creek near the factory was polluted by effluent.

MLK events

Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year is Jan. 17 (a Monday, as always).

The first observance event that has come to the Bulletin’s attention is the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. The guest speaker will be Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. The breakfast is hosted by the Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

“The Brothers of Tau Omicron invite you to come and support this endeavor, enjoy delicious food, and join in fellowship with us in recognizing the legacy of Dr. King,” NCI’s Facebook post about the announcement states.

Tickets cost $10 and can be bought from Christopher McDonald at cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org and 276-226-3769.

Organizers and churches, send your announcements about MLK Jr. celebration events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com for publication. We are waiting to hear from you.

Brunswick stew

When the Horsepasture Ruritan Club first announced its upcoming Brunswick stew, it was during that warm week when we could all go outside in just shorts and T-shirts, so thoughts of supper easily leaned toward hamburgers on the grill and potato chips — but now that the stew date is closer, we are more thankful for it. It’s so dang cold lately we need a hearty, warm stew to huddle over at the dinner table.

As a bonus, this club makes two versions of the stew: one regular, and one spicy, following Curtis Stone’s secret recipe. It will cost $8 a quart, and you can pick it up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. To order some, call Elizabeth Oakes at 638-4869, Lisa Harbour at 957-2281, Daphne Stone at 957-1029, Ruth Mize at 957-1703 or Cathy Pope at 957-5259.

Who’s in charge?

Who rules the day — Jack Frost or Old Man Winter?

It seems Old Man Winter is the supervisor, and Jack Frost is his henchman.

Jack Frost, whose earliest recorded mention was in 1734 in the book “Christmas Entertainments,” also called “’Round Our Coal Fire,” goes around painting intricate designs of frost on window panes and also freezing our toes and fingers.

Old Man Winter dates way before 1734. He is one of the remaining characters from ancient mythology and religions that explained natural phenomena as real-life characters.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Modern-day nail polish came about in 1916 — inspired by automobile paint.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first cosmetics company to sell nail polish?

