Stroller: More e-mail cautions, a talk on Ukraine and a chuckle

TODAY’S WORD is grip. Example: "Algie packs his grip to go West." Source: 1912 silent film "Algie the Miner."

TUESDAY’S WORD was sybarite. It means a person who is self-indulgent in their fondness for sensuous luxury. Example: Cecilia, the sybarite of the family, had a terrible time during their camping trip.

Spam

The Stroller on Tuesday gave a warning about massive amounts of emails suddenly overwhelming the email account Inbox. They look like they might be legitimate but in fact are more like cleverly disguised tricks.

Nelson Smith said he's had a similar experience: "In the past 6 days, I have received over 150 emails in my spam folder. I immediately deleted all of them without opening even if they might be from a legitimate source."

Poor tomato

The Stroller has been recounting attempts to grow really early tomatoes. Three of the starter plants died fairly quickly. One poor holdout is still hanging on. This tiny Early Girl tomato plant has been planted into a large outdoor planter at a level waste-high, underneath the trellis where the Mandevilla grew last year (and it looks like that delicate vine made it through the winter to return this summer). It gets draped in a towel on nights frost or freeze are likely. Sunday and Monday nights hit below the freezing mark. The plant survived Sunday night with no visible signs of distress but on Tuesday morning, the edges of some if its leaves looked damaged.

So that brings a question: If this plant even survives, will it grow enough in the month's jump start it gets over other plants to actually produce early tomatoes, or will its energies be so focused on trying to survive that it doesn't come out ahead at all?

Ukraine

Janet Demiray once was a Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. That gives her a unique insight into the country which is under vicious attack by Russia.

She will give a talk, "Understanding the War in Ukraine: Background on the Fight to Survive a Nation," at the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Patrick County Branch (call 694-3352 to register) and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 (403-5430 to register).

Today's chuckle

A preacher who just died was waiting at the Pearly Gates. The man ahead of him, a big city taxi driver, was given a silken robe and golden staff with which to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Saint Peter just gave the preacher a plain cotton robe.

"Why does that mere taxi driver get better treatment than I?" the preacher asked.

"We go by results," St. Peter replied. "While you preached, people slept. When he drove, they prayed."

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first film made in Hollywood was "In Old California," made by D.W. Griffith in 1910.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What type of character was introduced for the first time in the 1912 silent film "Algie the Miner"?

