Stroller: More speedway memories - and a baby supply giveaway

TODAY’S WORD is slaunchwise. Example: Walk about 400 feet until you get to that slaunchwise tree, then turn left and keep going until you get to the creek.

SUNDAY’S WORD was tater hole. In old Appalachia, it referred to a cold cellar under the house for storing food. Example: Hey, Bubba, run on down to the tater hole and get me three onions and right many carrots please.

First race

Teddy Martin recalled his first race at the Martinsville Speedway, which he went to with his father: “We were on the front stretch near the flag stand. I quickly learned being front row may be great on the track but not as much as a spectator, with rubber from the tires pelting us through the fence and the blur of the cars passing feet away.

“However, it’s still a great memory I have of my dad and I together and the start of me attending races. Since then, I’ve been back many times, but never in the front row again.”

“I have been going to Martinsville Speedway for 50 years,” wrote Hamp Ingram, Henry County’s assistant chief of training and volunteer coordination for Henry County Department of Public Safety.

“My dad would take me to see the modified races (still my favorite series) seated under the old covered grandstand, and I idolized Richie Evans. I was there the day he and Geoff Bodine got tangled up coming across the finish line, and I was there the day he died.

“My dad worked at Miller Brewing, and I was fortunate enough to meet another one of my idols, Bobby Allison, while we were watching the race from the Miller suite eating the Speedway hotdogs. I still go to the track every race, but now I am there with Emergency Services. Happy 75th!”

Baby supplies

The Henry-Martinsville Social Services will host a giveaway of baby and toddler supplies Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., at its building at 90 Progress Drive. The supplies will be given away first-come, first-serve drive-thru style in the parking lot to the right of the building. The supplies are for H-M Social Services who are enrolled in services such as SNAP, TANF, Medicare, foster care and the child welfare program.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Judy Garland’s body double in “The Wizard of Oz” was Bobbie Koshay in the early monochromatic scene where Dorothy is in her aunt’s house, then opens the door to the explosion of color of Oz. In reality, the house was painted all in sepia tones, and Koshay was dressed as Dorothy but with her dress replica also sepia. When she opened the door to the colorful other world, she was out of view for just a split second, when the real Dorothy in the blue and white dress reappears to run through the doorway and into Oz.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the Wizard of Oz, the original actor of which iconic character had to be replaced because of a severe allergic reaction to part of his costume?

