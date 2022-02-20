Stroller: More words on the addictive new online game

TODAY’S WORD is indissoluble. Example: Despite having had to fire a bad preacher in 2015, and the fellowship hall damaged by fire the next year, and then the deacons getting in a wreck in the church van in 2020, the congregation knew their indissoluble church would make it through, because it had survived all sorts of disasters in its 175-year history.

FRIDAY’S WORD was limn. It means to depict or describe in painting or words. Example: Maeve Binchy limns a gentle world in her novels.

Wordle

Let’s continue our chat about Wordle we started on Friday. Wordle is a word game in which you get six guesses to figure out a word. It gives you hints based on letters you get correct at each guess.

“I had to check out Wordle because everyone else was posting about it,” said Tim Collins. “It’s pretty cool. I have a strategy that I stick with no matter what.”

Naturally, we asked Tim what that strategy is, and if he tells us, we’ll share it.

Thank goodness Wordle only posts one puzzle a day, because that “keeps me from getting addicted,” said Cindy King Edgerton. “Same for me!” replied Gael Marshall Chaney.

“I think that teachers who teach word study may have an advantage to playing this game since we are knee deep in word parts/letter combinations daily as part of our instruction,” said Hannah Sullivan. For people who enjoy numbers, she recommends Nerdle, which “is also fun.”

“I love a brain teaser of any sort,” said Jennifer Nease, who added that Wordle reminds her of a harder version of Wheel of Fortune.

“Wordle is challenge to wake up in the morning to stimulate your brain, playing with the alphabet and logic. I like to start with a word that has three or four of the vowels,” Willi Myers said.

Sherry Moran Vestal said she, her son and daughter-in-law “are addicted.” They play it every day, and she tries hard not to let the others beat her. Apart from being fun, “Wordle exercises my mind.”

Today’s Chuckle

Enough talk of mind exercises; let’s take another look at more letters children have written to God:

“Thank you for the baby brother, but what I prayed for was a puppy.”

“Please send me a pony. I never asked for anything before. You can look it up.”

“Maybe Cain and Abel would not kill each other so much if they had their own rooms. It works with me and my brother.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The three-reel motion picture “The Life of Buffalo Bill” was produced by the Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill Film Co., based in New York, and released in 1912. The film is in the collection of the Librarychan of Congress.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Library of Congress YouTube channel has how many videos? You can watch them all for free, including two videos of Buffalo Bill parades, and several of the early motion pictures mentioned in Stroller trivia questions last week and upcoming.

