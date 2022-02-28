Stroller: MVHS show; discounts on food and internet; 1947 insight

TODAY’S WORD is apotropaic. Example: Shelby felt comforted by the collection of apotropaic statuettes on her bedside table.

SUNDAY’S WORD was non sequitur. It means a conclusion or statement that does not logically follow from the previous argument or statement. Example: Filled with boring anecdotes about himself and non sequiturs, the preacher’s sermon was difficult to follow.

The Magna Vista Theater Department will present “Chicago: High School Edition” at 7 p.m. March 11 and 12 and 3 p.m. March 13. Tickets cost $8 purchased over our.show/chicagomv or $10 at the door.

The Affordable Connectivity Program through the FCC helps families who can’t afford internet to get it. The benefit provides:

Up to $30/month discount for internet service;

Up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal Lands; and

A discount of up to $100 for a laptop, computer or tablet.

Criteria for qualifying includes having income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or having some sort of government assistance.

To apply, go to ACPBenefit.org. For more information, call 877-384-2575 or visit fcc.gov/acp.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace “is excited to bring fresh, convenient, affordable food to your community,” its flyer states. It accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT. It will be at the YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon today, March 28 and April 25. For more information, call Megan Wilkins at 540-342-3011 ext. 7037 or mwilkins@feedingswva.org.

Here are some more snippets from a 1947 Bulletin column, “Here and There About The City,” which looks like it was a precursor to the Stroller:

“Henry, we disturbed Mother last night after you brought me home from the dance.” “But, Elvira, we were quiet.” “That’s what disturbed her.”

“I’ve never found any counterfeiters who had any great amount of money.”—Secret Service Chief James J. Mahoney

“No amount of generosity, good intentions, available facilities or socialized services can give good health. Health, especially in the latter years of life, must be earned by intelligent individual effort.”—Dr. Edward J. Steiglitz, authority on old-age diseases

“You Americans have got to remain in Japan after the peace treaty if the United States is going to ensure world peace.”—Japanese Premier Shigeru Yoshkia

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The elegant and exciting poet Amanda Gorman, now 23, is a cum laude graduate of Harvard University. She has written for the New York Times and has three books coming through Penguin Random House.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Speaking of elegant and exciting women who have written for the New York Times and had books published by Random House — we have one among our local residents (that is, she grew up here and returns regularly for visits). Who is she?

