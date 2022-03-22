Stroller: No monkeying around on the early tomatoes attempt

TODAY’S WORD is locus. Example: Though workshops were going on throughout the day, the de facto locus of the convention seemed to be the free snack bar.

MONDAY’S WORD was recalcitrants, a word suggested by Bill Draper. It means people with obstinately uncooperative attitudes. Example: The principal gathered up the recalcitrants.

Too early

The Stroller jumped the gun on planting tomatoes before frost but figured it was worth a shot. We’ve all heard of people enjoying their first harvested tomatoes when we’ve barely even planted our seedlings, haven’t we?

On Saturday, four Early Girl tomato seedlings were planted (with great optimism and plenty of promises to cover on frost nights): two down in the spring vegetable garden in proper tomato cages, and two in large planters by the kitchen door, idea being, if we get too lazy to go all the way down to the garden some night at least we ought to make it outside the back door.

Well, the two tomato plants in the garden were covered by upturned Mason jars at the same time the chickens were put up for the night. The following morning, when the chickens were let out and the jars were removed, the little plants looked great.

However, the ones closer to the house didn’t fare as well. They were forgotten about until the Stroller had nearly dropped off to sleep, and getting up out of bed to go outside in the cold didn’t seem worth it. Plus, they should have half a chance, being up off the ground in pots in a higher area of the yard, too. Result? One tomato plant was limp and had that darkish-wet look of being dead. The other looked cheerfully taller and wider than it had the day before.

We’ve got about six weeks left of frost. Do you think at least one will make it?

Monkey grass

The new leaves of monkey grass (liriope) are just beginning to emerge. If last year’s monkey grass needs cutting, these are the last few days to do it, to let the new leaves shine through.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Stroller was suggested to ask the annual snowfall of Antarctica as a trivia question. “New way to measure Antarctic snowfall helps predict the ice sheet’s survival” by Madeline Stone in National Geographic (March 3, 2021) says it gets “billions of tons of snowfall each year.” However, the article also notes the southern continent is losing “more than 100 billion tons of ice a year as glaciers flow into the sea and large icebergs calve off their fronts.” Owen Muhlhern in “Antarctica’s Snowfall” on Earth.org (Sept. 4, 2020) notes that “As the planet gets warmer, more water is evaporated into the atmosphere, which brings more precipitation in the form of snowfall.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the earliest comedies on film was “An Interesting Story” by James Williamson in 1904. It shows all sorts of crazy things happening to and around a man who even so cannot get distracted — from what?

