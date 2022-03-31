Stroller: Now and then you just knead some time in the kitchen

TODAY’S WORD is bald, in the way it was used in old Appalachia. Example: Jim and Sally built their cabin up on the bald in 1882.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was grip. It means a traveling bag. Example: “Algie packs his grip to go West.” Source: 1912 silent film “Algie the Miner.”

Homemade bread

Nothing makes a home smell so wonderful as fresh baked bread. In 1994 Hildred Moorman of Martinsville shared her recipe for rolls with the Bulletin, and Claribel Ogden shared hers for bread. Those classic recipes certainly stand the test of time.

Rolls

1 package dry yeast

½ cup warm water

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup shortening

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

½ cup boiling water

3 ½—4 cups presifted plain flour

Melted butter or shortening

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Cream shortening and sugar. Add salt and egg. Pour boiling water over creamed mixture. Add flour to make a soft dough. Cover with a dry towel for two hours. (If not using immediately, cover tightly and refrigerate for up to several days).

Knead, roll and cut rolls. Grease with butter or shortening and fold in half. Let rise 40 to 50 minutes.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Brush hot rolls with butter.

White Bread

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

1/3 cup warm water (110 degrees Fahrenheit)

1 tablespoon sugar

5 cups bread flour

4 tablespoons margarine

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 1/3 cups ice water

Dissolve yeast in warm water with sugar.

Insert dough kneading blade in food processor. Add flour, margarine and salt and process for 20 seconds. Remove cover and add yeast mixture.

With machine running, pour ice water through feed tube in steady stream (35 seconds). Continue processing until dough forms a soft ball then let machine run for 60 to 90 seconds or until the surface of dough is smooth and barely sticky.

Shape dough into a smooth ball. Place in lightly greased three-quart bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place until dough is doubled.

Remove plastic wrap and punch dough down. Shape into two loaves and place each in a greased 9 ½- by 5 ½-inch bread pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise just above top of pan.

Bake on middle rack in a preheated 375 degree oven for 35 minutes. Remove pans and cool on wire racks.

Today’s chuckle

Two friends were walking home past the cemetery late at night, after too many drinks. They were startled by a tap-tapping sound coming from the shadows.

Trembling with fear, they came across an old man with a hammer and chisel, chipping away at one of the headstones.

“Hey there!” they shouted. “You scared us to death—we thought there were ghosts out here! What are doing?”

“Those darned fools,” muttered the oldster. “They spelled my name wrong.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1912 silent film “Algie the Miner” was the first film known to have a gay character.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first film to feature a mostly Black cast?

