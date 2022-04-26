Stroller: Now is the best time for getting books and plants

TODAY’S WORD is kitsch. Example: Kitsch from the 1980s suddenly is becoming popular among kids today.

MONDAY’S WORD was farrago. It means a confused mixture. Example: The decorations in her mother’s house are a farrago of different items.

New books

Here’s what’s new at the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Sister Stardust” by Jane Green

“Crimson Summer” by Heather Graham

“Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Transgression” by Joshua Hood

“Beautiful” by Danielle Steel

“Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker

“Dream Town: an Archer Novel” by David Baldacci

“Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins

“The Investigator: a Letty Davenport Novel” by John Sandford

“A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr

And here’s what cataloger Melissa Chapman is processing today to have on the shelves by Thursday:

“The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani

“The Vanishing Type: a Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel” by Ellery Adams

“Hope Creek” by Janet Dailey

“The Baxters” by Karen Kingsbury

Garden plants

Whether you’re a serious gardener or a beginner who needs lots of advice getting started, your best bet on getting plants is the Patrick County Master Gardeners’ plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rotary Building, 420 Woodland Drive in Stuart.

Because you’re guaranteed to find plants you’ll be excited about, why not go ahead and start now preparing where you’re going to plant them? Dig up the area if needed, or weed an existing bed if that’s the case. Loosen or turn over the dirt so that it’s easy to work and also to bury or otherwise destroy whatever weeds are there.

Of course, there will be plenty of weed seeds just waiting to take over the moment your back is turned. You can help keep those under control by covering the planting beds (except, of course, where the plants are) by layers of newspaper topped by mulch. If it’s a windy day when you’re trying to lay newspaper down, soak the newspapers in a bucket or tub of water. The weight of the water will keep them in place long enough for you to top them with mulch.

But back to the plant sale. We’re not exaggerating: It’s a big deal. It has common garden plants you may already be wanting as well as unique and interesting plants you probably never have heard of before, all at low prices. Layer plastic or bags in the bottom of you car and bring boxes so that you’re prepared for hauling more plants that you went there planning to get. You won’t be disappointed.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first athlete who won the Olympic marathon twice and in succession Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia, at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. In both wins, he ran in world record time.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did rationing for World War II lead to the two-piece swimsuit for women becoming popular?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.