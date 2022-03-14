Stroller: Of the pleasantries in life: Cookies, knitting, theater

TODAY’S WORD is magnanimous. After a particularly good quarter in sales, Josh was feeling so magnanimous that he took all his buddies out to supper on Friday and stopped by the Daily Grind several mornings the next week to pick up donuts for the office.

SUNDAY’S WORD was candor. It means the quality of being honest and straightforward. Example: Though Janice was disappointed in the bad results of her assistant’s project, she appreciated her candor in explaining what went wrong instead of hiding behind excuses.

Cookies

Local residents have found a sweet way to help Ukrainians. City Council members Danny Turner and Tammy Pearson sponsored the cost for Rising Sun Breads to bake 50 cookies to sell as fundraisers for a charity helping refugees escape war-torn Ukraine and then get medicine they need. The large $5 cookies are heart-shaped and colored blue and yellow, like Ukraine’s flag.

“They sold out in hours so Rising Sun Bakery has made 100 more, and a generous Martinsville resident has given a $300 donation to the cause if we would put the words ‘PRAY FOR UKRAINE’ on the packing,” Turner announced on his Facebook page. “Cookies can be purchased starting Tuesday at Rising Sun Bakery, Wild Magnolia and Shindig.”

Knitting know-how

Anyone interested in learning how to knit or crochet, or who wants to knit or crochet in the company of like-minded individuals, is invited to join the group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first and fourth Monday of every month. Additionally, if there’s enough interest, a group will gather at King’s Grant (open to the public); call Ebony at 634-1585 for details.

100th birthday

Mozelle Dalton, who stays at Stanleytown Health & Rehab, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Her pastor Alan Preston was one of her visitors on her big day.

Local actress

Mia Waddell of Henry County was a hit in Patriot Player productions before the pandemic. Now she’s studying at Virginia Children’s Theatre in Roanoke. In its production of “Cinderella,” she portrayed a Lady of the Court and was the understudy for Cinderella herself.

Mia and the other young actors of this season were introduced formally to the public with an event Thursday in Roanoke.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Le Manoir du diable” (1896) by Georges Méliès is considered the first horror film. A bat flies into a castle, then turns into a man in a cape who makes things happen by waving his wand (a big cookpot appears, and so does a little crouched man) — in fact, a whole lot of objects and mysterious people appear and disappear. It’s pretty cute for our day, and must have been shocking in the days people had seen very few films.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Up until 1897, films ranged between a few seconds long up to a few minutes. What was the first feature-length film, 100 minutes long?

