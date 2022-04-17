Stroller: Of the Young Life group and favorite old Easter jokes

TODAY’S WORD is lick, in its old Appalachian usage. Example: He licked the tree until it fell.

FRIDAY’S WORD was poke. It means a small bag. Example: She carried the penny candies home in a poke.

Orange trash bags

Throughout April, Patrick County residents are encouraged to pick up trash alongside their nearest roadsides. Orange bags are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Town of Stuart office and Visitor Centers in Stuart and Meadows of Dan.

Young Life

Mary Jordan, a retired teacher from Spencer-Penn School and powerhouse behind establishing and continuing to support the Spencer-Penn Centre, is volunteering with a local chapter of Young Life at Bassett High School, with hopes also of getting one started at Magna Vista High School.

Young Life’s website describes it: “We go to kids, build bridges of authentic friendship, and introduce them to Jesus Christ.” Since it began in 1941, it has reached more than 2 million teenagers, and 348,000 kids are involved weekly. For information about the Bassett Young Life, email okj254@email.vccs.edu. For information on starting a Young Life at another area school, email mhcyounglife@gmail.com.

Jordan is helping Young Life MHC to plan a Cornhole Classic tournament at noon Saturday, May 21, at the Smith River Sports Complex. It will feature cash prizes, a costume contest and door prizes. Early registration is $20 per person or $40, which includes lunch. Visit bit.ly/cornholemhc.

Easter’s date

The date of Easter seems to hop around from calendar to calendar like the Easter Bunny in a field. However, there’s a method to the madness. It all starts with the first full moon that falls on or after March 21. It’s celebrated on the following Sunday after the full-moon Sunday. The dates can range from March 22 to April 25.

Today’s chuckle

Why did the chicken cross the road? To meet up with her Peeps.

What kind of beans grow in the garden this time of year? Jelly beans.

When is it OK to place all of your eggs in one basket? On Easter.

What college did the Easter Bunny go to? Johns Hopkins University.

What kind of bunny can’t hop? A chocolate one.

“Knock-knock.” “Who’s there?” “Some bunny.” “Some bunny who?” “Some bunny keeps taking my Easter candy.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1930’s, clothing styles became more simple and streamlined than in the fanciful 1920’s. Coco Chanel (1883-1971) designed simple, elegant and comfortable clothing in basic colors such as black, beige or white. Elsa Schiaparelli took fashion in the opposite direction, with adventurous experiments with wild colors (the term “shocking pink” originated in descriptions of her work) and new patterns and fabrics.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What actress joined Marlene Dietrich in helping popularize the wearing of pants by women in the 1930s?

